Fans of Coronation Street are convinced that Stephen Reid will kill Shona Platt.

As his world starts to close in, fans think that Shona will be the one to figure out what Stephen has planned for Audrey’s money.

Could the fans be right?

Stephen has already killed once – pushing Leo off a balcony to his death below.

As he grows increasingly desperate, speculation is rife as to what Stephen’s next move might be.

Will Stephen kill Shona?

Fans are convinced that Shona could be next (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Could Stephen kill Shona?

Speaking on Twitter, Coronation Street fans wondered whether Shona might be next.

They think that Shona will figure out what Stephen has planned – putting her in danger.

“Bet Stephen kills someone, either Shona or Alya on the 13th of January next year – the 20th anniversary of Maxine’s murder. Also Friday the 13th too…” said one viewer.

Another fan simply worried: “Stephen better not kill Shona…”

And another speculated, “I fear Shona will be next when she starts to suss out Stephen.”

Could the fans’ fears be accurate?

Is Stephen going to kill Shona?

Stephen previously killed Leo by pushing him off the Underworld Gantry (Credit: ITV)

Could Stephen kill again?

Stephen has already killed Leo Thompkins by throwing him off a balcony.

He did this after Leo threatened to reveal Stephen’s plan to steal Audrey’s money.

In doing so, Stephen proved himself capable of murder in covering up his crimes.

And, after he took the equity from Audrey’s house, Stephen is trying to hide what he has done.

If backed into a corner, it’s likely that Stephen could kill again.

If Shona were to uncover Stephen’s crimes, then that would spell danger for her.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

