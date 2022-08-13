Coronation Street: Has Stephen Reid murdered his missing wife?

Coronation Street fans have a shocking theory about Stephen Reid and his missing wife.

The businessman is played by actor Todd Boyce in the ITV soap.

Stephen Reid is definitely hiding something horrifying in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

He made a shock return after almost a decade to come to mum Audrey Roberts’ aid when she was injured in the barbers.

However his comeback to the cobbles has left some of his family feeling on edge.

Stephen has long portrayed himself as a super successful businessman with multiple businesses and boatloads of cash in the bank.

However viewers have seen evidence that Stephen is on a knife’s edge.

In episodes earlier this month he exploded in a rage after his car broke down and he struggled to afford the repairs.

And in last night’s episode of the soap it became clear that Stephen was rapidly running out of money.

Coronation Street: Is Stephen Reid a murderer?

After booking an afternoon tea for Audrey and her friends, Stephen’s credit cards were declined.

He was embarrassed to be called out on it – and raged at Debbie Webster.

However he later convinced her he had cash in the bank and was loaded.

And when he phoned up later to pay for the meal, he didn’t use his own card.

Instead he used the card of a Gabrielle Reid – and it worked.

Stephen showed off his temper in Coronation Street last week (Credit: ITV)

The fraud has left fans with questions – and a shocking theory about who Gabrielle is and what Stephen has done with her.

They are convinced she is his missing wife.

And worse still – they think he has killed her to use her credit cards.

One said: “So Stephen kills his wife then jumps a plane to the uk and then spends all her money 🤷‍♀️😳🤔#Corrie”

A second said: “Did Stephen kill his ex wife??? 👀 #corrie”

A third said: “RIP Gabrielle. Watch out Audrey! #coronationstreet”

