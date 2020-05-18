Coronation Street's Shelley King reveals she drew emotion from her mother's death for abuse storyline scenes

Coronation Street actress Shelley King has revealed she drew emotion from the tragic death of her mother Eunice for the scenes in Geoff and Yasmeen's abuse storyline.

Over the last year, Geoff has been abusing and controlling his wife Yasmeen. His abuse has included taking control of her money, time and isolating her from her friends and family.

Recently Yasmeen was forced to defend herself against Geoff when he threatened to kill her. She ended up smashing a bottle of wine over his head before stabbing him in the neck.

Yasmeen has been abused by Geoff for a year (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen actress Shelley recently revealed that she drew from her own mother's death to access the emotion needed to make her performance as real as possible through the storyline.

She told The Sun: "This has been one of the most traumatic experiences.

"I'm a theatre actor - and all actors, in order to give an acceptable, truthful and vulnerable performance, have to open themselves up to the situation of the person they are portraying.

Shelley remembered her mother's stroke for the emotional scenes (Credit: ITV)

"You have to rehearse and make connections that are often painful. I was remembering my mother's sudden stroke. She died in my dad's arms. She was a huge Corrie fan. It's such a shame she never got to see me on the Street."

Eunice sadly died in 1999. Shelley has since worked with the Stroke Association tirelessly to raise awareness.

Coronation Street: Geoff and Yasmeen's storyline

Shelley also told the publication the storyline has 'changed her forever'.

Coronation Street had a 17-months ratings high with Geoff and Yasmeen's showdown. According to the BARB website, the episode which aired Friday (May 1) received 8.16 million viewers as a consolidated figure.

Yasmeen was forced to defend herself against Geoff (Credit: ITV)

Although millions tuned in, it ended up receiving 276 Ofcom complaints.

Ofcom also confirmed to Entertainment Daily that they had a further 28 complaints after the episode which aired on the following Monday (May 4).

This took the number of complaints to 304 overall.

