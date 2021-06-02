Coronation Street: Sharon and Sam's attack scenes branded 'bonkers' by viewers
Sharon stopped Jenny from going to the police

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Coronation Street viewers have branded Sharon and Sam’s attack scenes ‘bonkers’ and ‘farcical.’

In Monday night’s episode of the ITV soap (May 31) Jenny discovered that Sharon’s nephew Harvey is the same drug dealer who is after Leanne, Simon and Nick.

As she went to warn Rita about why her foster daughter had really returned, she ran into Sharon.

She confronted Sharon over kidnapping Sam and working with Harvey. By as Jenny walked off to call the police, Sharon pulled out a taser and tased Jenny.

Sharon tasered Jenny. But some fans were unimpressed with the scenes (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, June 1) Gary realised the same van that kidnapped Sam was outside of the Kabin.

But as he broke the door in to get into the shop to see if Rita was okay, Sharon ran out the back.

Realising she was trying to flee Weatherfield, Gary took the keys from the van and was chased by Sharon and one of Harvey’s men, Robbie.

As they went down the alley way, Robbie pulled out a gun.

But on the other side of the fence, Sam could hear the commotion and went out to see what was happening, carrying his telescope case.

Sam hit Robbie (Credit: ITV)

Sharon walked away as Robbie prepared to shoot Gary and soon a gunshot could be heard.

However it was soon revealed that Sam had hit Robbie from behind and knocked him unconscious.

As Robbie was hit, the gun went off. But the bullet missed Gary.

Coronation Street: What did viewers say about Sharon and Sam’s scenes?

However viewers were not impressed with the attacks and called the scenes ‘bonkers’ and a ‘farce’.

https://twitter.com/Ockeghem1497/status/1399823253070286848

https://twitter.com/stevebethere/status/1399818416995934212

https://twitter.com/broncoskolar/status/1399834065432350721

But some fans enjoyed the scenes.

https://twitter.com/LetsTalkCorrie/status/1399463304146399232

What did you think of the scenes?

Want more Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

