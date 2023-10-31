Earlier this year, Amy Barlow was raped by Aaron Sandford after spending a drunken evening with him in their flat.

Aaron has now left the Street as Amy attempts to focus on her studies and life in Weatherfield.

However, Coronation Street is now set to revisit Amy’s rape storyline in tragic scenes.

Aaron sexually assaulted Amy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Amy was raped

Coronation Street viewers will remember that back in March, Aaron and Amy had a few drinks together back at the flat.

They then both kissed before Amy decided to go to bed after having too much to drink.

With Amy turning over away from Aaron and passing out, Aaron then proceeded to rape her.

Afterwards, Aaron denied the assault and suggested that Amy wanted to sleep with him.

Amy reported Aaron to the police but they couldn’t do anything, making Amy take action on her own.

Aaron eventually left the cobbles after everyone turned their back on him, leaving Amy to process what had happened.

Amy will struggle with the traumatic events (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street set to revisit Amy’s rape storyline

Coronation Street is set to revisit Amy’s rape storyline in scenes that will air in November.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod revealed: “She will find herself driven to some fairly extreme lengths in what she sees as an attempt to right some wrongs.

“It will fall to one of her friends to pull her back from the brink before she criminalises herself in the pursuit of what she believes to be a just outcome.”

He then added: “It’s stomach churningly realistic and troublingly very close to events that can and do happen in the real world.”

Aadi’s heart lies with Amy (Credit: ITV)

Love story for Aadi and Amy after November ‘crisis’

The big, dramatic event in November will ultimately bring Aadi and Amy closer, it has been revealed.

Iain shared: “They come out the other side with a totally different assessment of their feelings for each other.

“It’s a really powerful storyline that will take us through that major incident in November and into a quieter, love story for Amy and Aadi.”

He then clarified further: “The long term direction for Aadi is Amy Barlow.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

