Coronation Street schedule chaos as the soap is moved for sport AGAIN

Coronation Street fans are set for disappointment next week as the soap’s schedule is thrown into chaos. The ITV soap will once again be forced to move from its usual 8pm slot.

ITV has the rights to show both the Rugby World Cup and the UEFA Women’s Nations League meaning the soap has to move. The channel’s schedule has been altered next week.

Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid is set to be found out (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street normally airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings at 8pm on ITV. However this coming week that’s set to change.

Instead if will air from Monday to Wednesday at 8pm – on three consecutive nights. That means instead of Friday’s episode, it will have an episode on Tuesday night.

Coronation Street schedule changes again

Meanwhile the week after will be similarly affected. And it looks set to continue with the Rugby World Cup final not taking place until Saturday, October 28.

The chaos looks set to continue all the way through Super Soap Week in October. However Corrie bosses have announced the date that serial killer Stephen Reid will be found out.

Bosses are hosting a special event titled The Coronation Street Experience with a star-studded screening for fans. Set at the Corrie visitor centre, it will coincide with actor Todd Boyce’s final episode.

One of Stephen’s victims will be found next week in Coronation Street despite the schedule chaos (Credit: ITV)

And the man himself will be there to watch with them. “I can’t wait to watch our fans watch me, with me, as my storyline heads towards one of its biggest moments yet,” Todd said.

“That said, I’m slightly nervous at their reaction – they all know what Stephen’s been up to, I’m just hoping Sharon is as good a bodyguard as I know she will be a host.”

The event will be hosted by This Morning’s soap queen Sharon Marshall. She will host a group Q&A with stars from the show.

And, more than that, the date is a spooky one. The event is being held as the episode transmits to the nation on Friday, October 31.

