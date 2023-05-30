Coronation Street fans call for soap to make huge permanent change to schedule

Coronation Street fans have called for the ITV soap to make a huge permanent change to its usual schedule.

This comes after the soap has undergone a schedule shake-up this week to make way for the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent.

Now, fans are calling for this temporary change to become a permanent one.

Corrie’s on every night this week (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Coronation Street in schedule shake-up

This week, Coronation Street is on every night of the week, despite usually only airing on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Instead of the usual hour long episodes airing three days a week, Corrie is on from Monday – Friday this week, airing for half an hour.

In a temporary change, Corrie will now air at 7.30-8.00pm this week. This is to make way for the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent which air after the soaps.

However, after this week, Coronation Street will soon revert back to its usual schedule.

Gemma got married last night (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans call for permanent schedule change

Fans have been loving this week’s schedule change as Gemma and Chesney celebrate their marriage to each other.

Coronation Street viewers are now calling for the half an hour episodes to stay as they’re an easier watch.

One Corrie fan asked: “Can we have half-hour episodes all of the time? So much easier to get through.”

Can we have half-hour episodes all of the time? So much easier to get through. #Corrie — Owen (@itzzzo_) May 29, 2023

I prefer these 30m episodes.

Pity it can't go 5x 30m per week Mon – Fri and hour specials at Christmas & Bank Holidays only #Corrie — Shaun (@ShaunInBrum) May 29, 2023

Reading people prefer the #Corrie half hour ep tonight. One hour was always too long for a murder each ep. Stopped watching: #coronationstreet — Paul (@PGUK78) May 29, 2023

Another viewer tweeted: “I prefer these 30m episodes. Pity it can’t go 5x30m per week Mon – Fri and hour specials at Christmas and Bank Holidays only.”

Another person commented: “Reading people prefer the Corrie half hour ep tonight. One hour was always too long for a murder each ep. Stopped watching.”

Someone else added: “Much better episode tonight, it felt like Coronation Street being on back to 30 mins and its old time slot bring it back permanently.”

Gemma found out that her brother is dying (Credit: ITV)

What to expect from this week’s Corrie

This week kicked off with Gemma and Chesney getting ready for their wedding day. Last night (Monday May 29, 2023), Gemma and Chesney got married before Paul revealed the truth about his MND.

The rest of the week will see Paul’s family process the fact that he’s dying, trying to support him.

Also this week, Daisy does her best to convince Ryan to give evidence in court against Justin. This comes after Ryan reveals that Justin’s sister, Karen, was spying on them. But, will Ryan agree to give evidence?

Read more: Coronation Street – who’s leaving in 2023?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Are you a fan of the Coronation Street schedule change? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.