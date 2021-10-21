Coronation Street ‘saved’ by ‘amazing’ Roy Cropper and his coat

Coronation Street fans have hailed Roy Cropper a hero after he talked Abi Franklin out of shooting Corey Brent last night.

In scenes aired on Wednesday (October 20) Roy persuaded Abi not to kill Corey then rescued them both from the hole in the ground with just his pure strength and his anorak.

What a legend.

Did Roy save Abi and Corey on Coronation Street last night?

Abi and Corey were trapped in the sewers (Credit: ITV)

After Roy pulled Corey out of the hole with his coat, Corey then left the scene, shouting he was going to have Abi done for attempted murder. But Roy was more concerned with getting Abi out of the hole.

She refused to get up, crying that she was “no use to anyone” and he should leave her to die. Roy told her Kevin had been in an accident and he and Jack needed her, but Abi accused him of lying.

“When have I ever lied, Abi?”

As Abi lamented Kev was better off without her, Roy snapped.

“Who’s going to look after Jack – don’t be so selfish.”

He then launched into a speech that finally coaxed Abi into fighting for her life.

“Since you seem determined to drown – not in the water, but in your own self-pity – perhaps there’s nothing more I can do,” he said.

“You talk about getting justice for Seb. Well this is not it. I suspect justice for Seb would be you pulling yourself together and being a mother to that little boy…

“It would be supporting a man who has stood by you through thick and thin, it would be turning your grief into something positive and meaningful rather than ruining their lives through your untimely demise.”

Abi finally listened and Roy – and his coat – pulled her out.

What did fans say?

Viewers at home were full of praise for Roy. Some said they were in tears over his speech.

They called him the best thing in the episodes, especially as many felt the rest of it was ‘far-fetched’.

Roy was the best thing in Corrie he is an amazing Roy the story line is so far fetched — ruth kessel (@ruthiekes) October 21, 2021

Roy’s amazing acting saved a truly horrendous cringeworthy episode — ShOrTiNhO (@1982ShOrTsTufF) October 21, 2021

Roy brought me to tears tonight, he was the absolute star of the show. It’s a shame however that it had to be such a spoofy show, sorry but it was ridiculous 👎🏼 — Rosalba La Monica (@rolamo) October 21, 2021

Roy was indeed fabulous tonight. He brought a bit of reality, common sense, and compassion to the farce going on around him. I genuinely felt for actors such as him ( David Neilson) Sally Carmen, Sally-Ann Matthews etc who are fabulous actors but had to deal with those scripts! — Dallro1 (@dallro1) October 21, 2021

Roy Cropper and his coat

Roy – and his coat – are Coronation Street legends! (Credit: ITV)

Others felt the real star of the show was actually Roy’s coat!

How it managed to survive pulling two grown adults, one bigger than Roy, out of a massive hole in the ground we don’t know!

Please give a bafta to Roy’s coat, for saving two lives and still keeping Royston toasty by the end of the episode #parkapower — Kat (@kat_lawrenson) October 20, 2021

Thank goodness for Roy croppers coat #corrie — alice denice johnson (@alicedenicejohn) October 20, 2021

Roy croppers coat has always been iconic #corrie — alice denice johnson (@alicedenicejohn) October 20, 2021

How good quality is Roy’s coat! He’s had it years and he’s just pulled 2 humans out of a huge hole without popping a stitch definitely got his money’s worth from that coat 🧥 #Corrie — Lorraine, laine, lou (@Mums_together) October 20, 2021

Roy Cropper and his trusty anorak. Not all hero’s wear capes…. they wear anoraks 🧥 #LegendStatus #Corrie #Hero — Lisa (@Lisex85) October 21, 2021

What happens next for Roy on Coronation Street?

Roy is struggling with his guilt (Credit: ITV)

On Friday (October 22) the police have some questions for Roy. Will he tell the truth about what he saw and land Abi in trouble?

Next week, Roy is consumed with guilt. But what is he feeling guilty about? Has he condemned Abi to prison by confirming she tried to kill Corey?

Or has he lied to the police – something by his own admission, he would never ever do?

One thing’s for sure, we hope he’s all right because Roy must be protected at all costs!

