Coronation Street’s Sarah and Todd have a while lotta history in Weatherfield.

Currently, Sarah Barlow is married to cobbles fave Adam Barlow – despite some recent troubles.

Meanwhile, Todd Grimshaw recently caused scandal on the Street after scheming to win back ex-love Billy Mayhew.

But Todd and Sarah actually have their own tortured story.

We have seen the pair share the odd conversation in recent times referring to their past.

What is the full history between Todd and Sarah?

When did Sarah and Todd first meet?

Sarah and Todd first met in 2001 when Todd moved to the Street with his mum, Eileen, and brother Jason.

At first, it wasn’t Sarah that Todd was interested in, but her pal, Candice. However, they split when he discovered she was two-timing him, and Todd soon fell for Sarah.

The new couple quickly gained Todd’s mum Eileen’s disapproval. Particularly when academically-gifted Todd chose staying in Weatherfied with Sarah over going to University.

In 2003, Sarah fell pregnant, and was unsure about her situation, already having her daughter, Bethany, to take care of.

However, Todd talked her around and they decided they were going to keep the baby and get married.

While Sarah was happy, little did she know that Todd was having doubts over more than just their relationship…

Todd developed feelings for Sarah’s brother (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

When did Todd become gay?

Sarah’s brother Nick become good pals with Todd in 2003, something that Sarah was pleased about.

Todd developed feelings for Nick. One day, when Nick feel asleep on the sofa next to him, Todd planted a light kiss on his lips, much to Nick’s surprise.

Todd managed to excuse his way out of the awkward situation with both Nick and Sarah. However, his questioning of his sexuality continued.

With the baby on the way, Todd took a a job at the hospital so he could support his new family. Here, he met nurse Karl Foster.

Soon, the pair embarked on a relationship behind Sarah’s back.

However, Karl was unhappy at being ‘the other man’ and dumped Todd. This prompted Todd to finally tell Sarah the truth about his sexuality.

Sarah was aghast at the revelation, but there was worse to follow…

Todd wasn’t welcome at his own son’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Sarah and Todd’s baby tragedy

In the wake of Todd’s confession, Sarah went into premature labour.

Sarah gave birth to their son, Billy, but the little boy didn’t make it. He died later in hospital.

The tragedy left both Sarah and Todd distraught. She banned him from Billy’s funeral, but he turned up nonetheless.

The mums will fight to the death for their kids (Credit: ITV)

The sad event also started the now legendary-feud between Eileen and Todd, each equally protective of their own child.

The wake of Sarah and Todd’s split saw Gail’s famous “Here they are, the rest of the Village People” jibe during an argument on the Street with Eileen.

Meanwhile, Eileen and Gail’s catfight on the cobbles is one many Corrie viewers think has never been beaten to this day.

Sarah takes her revenge

Todd returned to his studies, hoping to leave the drama behind him and move forward in his life.

Meanwhile, Sarah also moved on – with Todd’s brother, Jason!

Todd was shocked to catch the pair in bed, so furious he even slapped Sarah. Realising the pain he had caused, Todd decided to quit Weatherfield and moved to London in 2004.

When Todd retuned in 2007, it was for Sarah’s wedding to Jason. The trio buried the hatchet, Todd even agreeing to be Best Man.

Don’t you love a (sort of) happy ending?

