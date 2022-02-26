Coronation Street: Sarah dumps Adam and fans are all saying the same thing

Coronation Street fans breathed a sigh of relief last night when Sarah Barlow dumped husband Adam over claims he was cheating.

Despite Adam actually being innocent on this occasion, Sarah has fallen for Lydia‘s lies they’ve been having an affair.

But although viewers have urged Sarah not to believe Lydia, they were actually relieved about one thing.

Sarah chucked Adam out in Coronation Street last night (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans pleased Sarah chucked Adam out

If Adam and Sarah are no longer together, they won’t have to listen to her calling him a pet name any more.

It turns out, Sarah’s overuse of the phrase ‘My Darling’ really grates on fans!

One wrote: “Least we finally get a break from Sarah calling Adam ‘My Darling’ literally every 5 seconds, so [bleep] annoying seriously.”

Others were quick to agree.

At least we wont hear Sarah calling Adam “my darling” for a few episodes #Corrie — David Smith (@davey177s) February 25, 2022

Thank god Sarah’s stopped calling Adam my darling 🤣#Corrie — Sue (@CyprusSuzie) February 25, 2022

Well at least Sarah won’t be saying “my darling” for a while #Corrie — Craig Barker (@ChewBarker78) February 25, 2022

How Adam copes with the ‘my darling’ nag that is Sarah and bitter Lydia is enough to leave that place! #corrie — Sophie💜💜 (@B1990Sophiee) February 25, 2022

Lydia confessed her ‘affair’ with Adam (Credit: ITV)

What happened last night?

Lydia has managed to frame Adam for having an affair.

She’s cloned his credit cards and presented Sarah with the evidence she and Adam have been hooking up behind Sarah’s back.

Sarah was on pretty fine form as she hurled insults – and a leek – at her former BFF.

Adam desperately tried to prove his innocence, insisting Sarah is the one he loves. But she chucked him out, unsure who or what to believe.

He later confronted Lydia on the street who told him he had “dismantled” her life, so she wasn’t going to stop until she’d done the same to him.

Adam desperately tries to make amends, but Sarah’s not interested (Credit: ITV)

Will Sarah forgive Adam in Coronation Street?

Next week Lydia sets Adam up for a fall once again when she plants a phone in his drawer.

It convinces Sarah Adam has been cheating and is also behind the threatening texts Lydia has been getting.

Sarah throws his stuff out on the street and demands a divorce.

Desperate to get Lydia to tell the truth, Adam goes to her home. She lets him in, but he’s horrified to see she’s trashed the place.

As he goes to call the police, Lydia tells him they’re already on their way. She then proceeds to frame him!

Will Adam manage to convince the police he’s being set up? And can he save his marriage in the process?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

