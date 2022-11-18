Coronation Street star, Samia Longchambon, has taken to Instagram to open up about her grief for her father who passed away 13 years ago.

Samia shared a photo of herself with her late father, alongside a thoughtful caption.

Fans and co-stars have rushed to share their support for the star.

Samia’s grief resurfaced (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Samia Longchambon opens up on Instagram

On Instagram, Samia shared a lovely photo of herself and her father smiling together.

The photo was set in a stunning, white frame.

Captioning the photo, Samia shared: “A funny thing just happened… I just thought I’m going to give my dad a call. He passed away over 13 years ago but every now and then for a split second I forget.

“And then it’s like a punch in the gut all over again to know that I’ll never be able to speak to him. I still have his number in my phone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samia_Longchambon (@samia_longchambon)

“Grief is weird isn’t it?”

“Just thought I’d share it in case it happens to any of you who have lost loved ones… sending love to you. I’m gonna listen to some classics from the drifters now (his favourite band) and remember some fun times…”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Soap Awards 2022: Vote for your Stand-Out Soap Moment now!

Fans and co-stars have shared their support (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans have rushed to support Samia

Fans have sent their support for Samia via their comments.

One fan wrote: “Six years on and I still message my dad on Facebook, hope you’re okay. Strange how it just hits you at times.”

Another commented: “Oh Samia lots of love. I did this last week with my aunty that past a few months back. I wanted to share a funny story and forget she passed. Grief is a tricky feeling. Sending love.”

A third fan could relate to Samia’s experience: “Yup! Still have my dad’s number in my phone too, will be seven years in January – miss him more than anything, what I wouldn’t give for one moment with him now. Sending you love.”

Another said: “It has happened a few times to me too and my mum has been gone 21 years. Big hugs to you. XOX”

Samia’s co-stars can relate (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coronation Street co-stars have also given Samia their love

Alongside Samia’s fans, her fellow co-stars and friends have also given her their love.

Kimberly Hart-Simpson wrote: “I do this all the time with my dad and then remember. I also have loads of his favourite things around my house so I feel like he kind of lives here too. Loads of love to you.”

Abi Webster actress, Sally Carman said: “Oh Sam, sending you so much love.”

Jamie Kenna commented: “A very timely post thanks lovely. Hope you’re ok.”

Jane Danson shared: “Aw love , I did exactly the same thing last week , then burst into tears. Always there.”

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.