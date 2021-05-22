Coronation Street newcomer Sam Retford has opened up about joining the soap after leaving Ackley Bridge.

The actor will play Emma Brooker’s new love interest Curtis.

Sam Retford plays Curtis in the ITV soap (Credit: ITV)

However fireworks will fly when it’s revealed Curtis has already had a run-in with Emma’s dad Steve.

But he ends up charming both father and daughter – and is set to stick around on the cobbles.

However for Australian born Sam, it’s a dream come true.

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Emma meets the man of her dreams?

“I was on the M60 when I found out that I’d got the part,” he told ED! and other media.

“I had a set of 8ft long school lockers hanging out of my car! I was building a film studio at the time, so I couldn’t hear anything.

“My manager rang me up and I could barely hear what she was saying, but I did catch that she said that they wanted me to come in and portray Curtis. I spent the rest of the journey very happy!”

Sam also revealed how his first day coincided with the anniversary of the day he visited the set.

“On my first day on set, three years ago to that exact day, I was going for a little walk around Media City and I had taken a little photo of the Coronation Street sign,” he said.

“Three years to the day, I was on the other side of the wall, so I was super lucky. That was a nice little serendipitous moment.”

However, Sam Retford got his start in Ackley Bridge (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

Coronation Street newcomer Sam Retford reveals ‘great’ first day

He said: “My first day on set was great. It was super overwhelming, not through any fault of the people there.

“Everything I heard coming into it was that I was going to have such a lovely time because of the people in it.

“That’s absolutely true and testament to Ali Mardell for helping me through it. She’s been wonderful, helping me feel very welcomed.

“Although the first day was very overwhelming, by the end of it, I felt like I had settled in and found a new home.”

However he joked he had the most Corrie day ever on his first day.

“It was nice that I was on the cobbles and in The Rovers in the afternoon,” he said.

Read more: Coronation Street: Sam Blakeman kidnap horrifies viewers – will he die?

“It was the most Corrie day on Corrie that someone could have on Corrie!

“As well as Ali, it was Simon Gregson who I pretty much had all of the other scenes with. Just because of COVID, it’s been very limited but I’m actually fine because I do all my scenes with these two and it was fantastic.

“They’re proper pros as well. I’m just trying to be a big sponge and soak it all up.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!