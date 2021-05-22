Coronation Street: Sam Blakeman kidnap horrifies viewers – will he die?

Coronation Street fans are horrified after watching the kidnap of Sam Blakeman by Harvey’s thugs.

The little schoolboy was tricked into getting into a van by a henchman Noddy.

Sam was tricked into the van on Harvey’s kidnap orders – however he doesn’t know how much danger he is in (Credit: ITV)

Drug dealer Harvey hopes to kidnap Sam and use him to draw Nick Tilsley out of hiding.

He will then force him to make Leanne Battersby and Simon Barlow withdraw their evidence against him to free him from prison.

His aunt Sharon Bentley cooked up a scheme that would see science-mad Sam tempted into a van himself so even if it was spotted it would seem like an accident.

Read more: Coronation Street: Jenny Connor fan theory that she’ll get pregnant with Ronnie Bailey’s baby

But in tragic scenes even Sam thought it was an accident.

Kidnapper Noddy left a telescope in his van and loudly spoke about binning it in front of a horrified Sam.

Of course Sam climbed into the van to rescue it – and ended up seeing the doors slam behind him.

Sharon watches as Sam is snatched off the street (Credit: ITV)

At the end of the episode he was pleading for the driver to find him to no avail.

“Mr Driver, I’m in here, help me,” he shouted.

When he realised the van driver had disappeared, Sam found a torch and began to sing to himself.

Coronation Street’s Sam Blakeman in heartbreaking plea for help

He sang: “Don’t give up because you have friends.

“Don’t give up you’re not beaten yet. Don’t give up…”

He then shouted: “Hello? Can someone help me?”

But no help was coming and Corrie viewers were heartbroken for him.

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Emma meets the man of her dreams?

One wrote: “#Corrie. Poor little Sam. How could anyone do that to him, just leave him alone shut in a dark van?”

However, a second said: “#corrie Oh sweet little Sam singing breaks my heart.”

Another added: “OK, I know it’s completely fictional but I’m lying in bed worried to bits about Sam Blakeman on @ITVCorrie stuck inside that giant cylinder thing all on his own in the night.”

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!