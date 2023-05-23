Coronation Street star Sam Aston reveals Chesney’s huge lie as he and Gemma get married

Coronation Street star Sam Aston has revealed what’s on the cards for his alter ego Chesney as he gets ready to tie the knot.

Chesney is about to walk down the aisle with Gemma, mum to his quads, and stepmum to son Joseph.

It’s a busy time for the proud dad – and stressful as the happy couple don’t have a lot of money. But actor Sam Aston, who’s played Ches for 20 years this year, has some long term plans for the character!

If he makes it through the wedding, first, of course.

Here’s what Coronation Street star Sam Aston had to say about Weatherfield’s wedding of the year!

Gemma and Chesney will finally get married (Credit: ITV)

Money troubles

With Ches and Gemma struggling with the budget for their big day, Chesney was originally very worried about how they would afford the fancy do Gemma was dreaming about.

“Initially he was just thinking about money,” Sam told us. “But then once he realised how much it means to Gemma, it became more about just wanting Gemma to have the best day possible. He’s thinking they’ll worry about the money later.”

But then, up pops Linda Hancock – Joseph’s fairy grandmother. She offers to contribute to the wedding and Chesney accepts – but he doesn’t tell Gemma where the cash is coming from. How does Ches feel knowing they’re starting their marriage on a lie?

“He does feel bad, because he knows Bernie and Linda don’t necessarily see eye to eye and he’s quite proud,” Sam said. “He thinks at first that if the wedding has got to be done on a tight budget, they’ll get what they can afford. But then Linda can take away some of this stress, so why not?”

Sam says Gemma’s actual wedding dress is “epic” (Credit: ITV)

Say yes to the dress!

The wedding itself is very Gemma! And Sam gave us a tiny hint of what to expect when it comes to his on-screen bride’s dress.

“The dress is pretty epic,” he said. “When you need a drone to get it in shot, that says enough.”

Sounds perfect for Gemma! Who is, Sam admits, very different from his own alter ego.

“Gemma keeps Ches on his toes, but she brings a lot of fun,” he explained. “Deep down, as manic as it can be, he knows Gemma has a kind heart. And the characters do seem to work. Right from the beginning when she Gemma came into the kebab shop, they balanced each other out nicely.”

Life is chaotic Chez Winter-Brown (Credit: ITV)

Chaos on set!

The Winter-Brown partnership might seem chaotic but Sam said it’s a lot of fun.

“I have the best time working with Dolly Rose Campbell, who plays Gemma, and Jane Hazelgrove (AKA Bernie). We have such a laugh on set,” he said. “I grew up in a big family anyway, I’m used to the chaos. I’ve got five sisters, three brothers, so I’m used to the chaos!”

Chesney arrived in the Street as a little boy and has grown up on screen (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Coronation Street star Sam Aston celebrates 20 years as Chesney

This year it’s Sam’s 20th anniversary as Chesney but he said he never imagined being at Corrie for so long.

“Time just seems to absolutely fly,” he admitted. “I came in with a six month contract to come in as Cilla’s son, then before you know it I’ve been here 20 years.”

And he’s part of the furniture now! He even gets called Chesney when he’s not on set.

“All the cast call me Ches,” he revealed. “And when new people join I say ‘just call me Chesney’ because it’s easier.” Ben Price (who plays Nick Tilsley) even has his number saved in his phone as Chesney!

Could Chesney be the new Roy? (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Ches?

Sam has got big plans for Chesney’s future.

“I’d love to still be here in 20 years,” he said. “It would be an honour. I could be the new Roy Cropper. Or the new Norris!”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

