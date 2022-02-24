Coronation Street: Sally Metcalfe’s home has had a mini makeover!

Sally Metcalfe in Coronation Street has made some home improvements and it didn’t take eagle-eyed fans long to spot it!

Although the change was not referred to on screen, Sally‘s tired and dirty white door has gone. It’s been replaced with a spanking new modern grey one.

As Abi Webster banged on Sal’s door last night, the new entrance could be seen in all its glory.

Sally’s old door was white and looking rather tired (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street fans shocked by Jack Webster’s age

Coronation Street: Sally Metcalfe’s new door

On Wednesday night (February 24) Abi was desperate to see Sal after Kevin found out about Abi’s cheating.

As she knocked on Sally’s door, fans were quick to notice the old-fashioned white door was a completely different colour and style now.

It’s grey and much more modern.

That’s our Sal, always striving for the best!

Sally has a new front door! (Credit: ITV)

What did fans say?

Eagle-eyed viewers were quick to spot the change.

One even said it was “the most interesting part of the programme”!

Another wasn’t too keen and said they were struggling to get used to it.

Don’t think I’m ever going to get used to Sally’s new front door. #corrie pic.twitter.com/QMA5QYid1t — The Talk of the Street (@corriepodcast) February 24, 2022

Sally’s new door is the most interesting part of the programme tonight #Corrie — duppy the dog (@antrojak) February 23, 2022

Nice view of Sally’s new front door there 😂😂#Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) February 23, 2022

Kevin knows the truth, but will he forgive Abi? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street fans horrified at price of Dev’s kebabs

What happens next for Abi and Kevin?

Despite the door love, the more serious matter at hand is Sally’s involvement in Abi and Kevin‘s crisis.

Abi was forced to confess she cheated on Kevin last year after he heard her talking to Sal about it.

Sally had urged Abi to come clean, but ultimately agreed to keep quiet. However, Kevin had heard everything over bluetooth speaker.

He drove off, leaving Abi distraught.

She turned to Sally for advice on what to do and Sal told her to wait for Kev to calm down.

However, it wasn’t long before Kevin was bashing on Sally’s (new!) front door demanding to know why his ex-wife was keeping this secret from him.

Can Sally help Kev see sense? After all, he cheated on her multiple times during their marriage…

Will Abi and Kevin reunite?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.