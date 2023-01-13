Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor has shared the tragic news that her mother-in-law Shirley has passed away.

Sally, 59, who plays Sally Metcalfe in the ITV soap, took to Instagram to share the news.

She shared her husband Tim’s post on her Instagram Story to announce the news to her fans. Her daughter, Phoebe, also shared the touching post.

Tim’s post featured a photo of his mother, with a caption that read: “Mum – May 15, 1933 – January 10, 2023”, followed by a red heart emoji.

Sally Dynevor shared some sad news on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews)

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor shares heartbreaking family news

Many of Sally’s celebrity friends rushed to comment on her husband’s post.

Sally Carman, who plays Abi Franklin, said: “Thinking of you,” while Sian Powers actress Sacha Parkinson said: “Sending lots of love to you all.”

Fans also shared their best wishes.

One replied: “Such a beautiful woman, so sorry for your loss. My deepest condolences to you and your family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Dynevor (@dynevortim)

“My condolences to all the family at this difficult time. We are never prepared to lose a loved one,” shared a second follower.

While a third added: “Much love to you all, so hard to lose your precious mum, wishing you peace and love and strength Tim xx.”

Sally Dynevor has been in Corrie since 1986 (Credit: Splashnews)

Corrie star sally set to leave?

Sally has played Sally Metcalfe in Coronation Street since 1986.

However, that could be set to change. The actress recently admitted she doesn’t want to commit to staying on the soap forever.

In an interview with Prima Magazine the actress said: “As soon as I don’t enjoy my role any more, I’ll leave. I’m a firm believer in doing what makes you happy.

“Who knows, I might get killed off – or Steven Spielberg might knock on the door. I don’t want to say I’ll be there forever, because you don’t know what’s around the corner.”

Sally continued: “But three decades on, I still enjoy it as much as when I started. From the cast and camera people to the make-up artists, we’ve grown up with one another and been there for life’s milestones – it’s like we’re a family.”

Read more: How many times has Corrie’s Sally Metcalf been married?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.