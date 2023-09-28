Sally Carman on This Morning (Credit: ITV/YouTube)
Soaps

Loved-up Coronation Street star Sally Carman unveils huge makeover as she holidays with co-star husband and their adorable dog

The actress wowed with her longer locks

By Joel Harley

Loved-up Coronation Street star Sally Carman has unveiled a huge makeover while on holiday. The actress, who plays Abi Webster on the soap, is away with her co-star husband, Joe Duttine, and their dog, Figgy.

The star shared her holiday update via her Instagram account yesterday (Wednesday, September 27). She and husband Joe, who plays Tim Metcalfe on Corrie, have been away together in Norfolk.

In the pictures shared, she unveiled a new look that had fans and co-stars alike in awe.

Joe Duttine and Sally Carman smile together on Lorraine
Sally is married to co-star Joe Duttine (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Coronation Street star Sally Carman unveils holiday makeover

The actress shared a series of pictures which showed her, Joe and pup Figgy enjoying their time together in Norfolk. “Figgy very much enjoyed his holiday in case you were wondering,” Sally wrote in the accompanying caption.

The pictures showed Sally with much longer hair than usual – displaying a set of stunning blonde hair extensions.

Coronation Street co-stars react to Sally’s holiday look

In the comments below the post, co-stars and fans alike shared their awestruck reaction to Sally’s new look. Many were taken aback by her now-longer hair.

“Omg love the length,” said c0-star Claire Sweeney, who currently plays Tyrone’s estranged mum, Cassie.

“Maate, your hair has grown so long,” said Kimberly Hart-Simpson, who played escort Nicky Wheatley.

Coronation Street Kevin and Abi Webster cuddle on the sofa
Sally’s new look is a far cry away from her usual greasy garage look (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans react to ‘cute’ longer hair

Sally’s fans also had a lot to say about the actress’s new look. “Lovely pics and I love the longer hair, cute!” wrote one fan.

“Your hair has grown, it looks lovely!” said another.

“Your hair is looking good,” another fan said.

“Lovely hair. Loving your hair longer,” commented another fan.

What do you think of Sally’s new look?

Corrie’s Michael Le Vell & Sally Carman On What's In Store For Imran & Abi In Huge Storyline | TM

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Joel Harley is a professional writer with a love of horror movies, Nicolas Cage and British soap operas. When not waxing lyrical about the Dingles and the Mitchells, you can find Joel writing for Total Film, Starburst and Comic Book Resources.

Related Topics

Coronation Street Joe Duttine Sally Carman

Trending Articles

Kate Garraway on This Morning and Derek Draper in hospital
Kate Garraway makes devastating confession about death fear following husband Derek’s setbacks
TV presenter Alex Beresford and his father sat down talking about their new BBC apperance
Celebrity Race Across the World viewers fume over Alex Beresford’s attitude after latest episode: ‘Man child!’
Alex Beresford feud with ITV co-star
A deep dive into Celebrity Race Across the World star Alex Beresford’s bitter feud with ITV co-star
I'm A Celebrity logo
I’m A Celebrity star welcomes second baby: ‘My newborn daughter is well and my wife is resting’
Coronation Street's Jenny, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street fans all say the same thing as the Rovers shuts its doors
Zara McDermott on Lorraine
Strictly star Zara McDermott reveals stomach-churning injury ahead of week two