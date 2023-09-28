Loved-up Coronation Street star Sally Carman has unveiled a huge makeover while on holiday. The actress, who plays Abi Webster on the soap, is away with her co-star husband, Joe Duttine, and their dog, Figgy.

The star shared her holiday update via her Instagram account yesterday (Wednesday, September 27). She and husband Joe, who plays Tim Metcalfe on Corrie, have been away together in Norfolk.

In the pictures shared, she unveiled a new look that had fans and co-stars alike in awe.

Sally is married to co-star Joe Duttine (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Coronation Street star Sally Carman unveils holiday makeover

The actress shared a series of pictures which showed her, Joe and pup Figgy enjoying their time together in Norfolk. “Figgy very much enjoyed his holiday in case you were wondering,” Sally wrote in the accompanying caption.

The pictures showed Sally with much longer hair than usual – displaying a set of stunning blonde hair extensions.

Coronation Street co-stars react to Sally’s holiday look

In the comments below the post, co-stars and fans alike shared their awestruck reaction to Sally’s new look. Many were taken aback by her now-longer hair.

“Omg love the length,” said c0-star Claire Sweeney, who currently plays Tyrone’s estranged mum, Cassie.

“Maate, your hair has grown so long,” said Kimberly Hart-Simpson, who played escort Nicky Wheatley.

Sally’s new look is a far cry away from her usual greasy garage look (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans react to ‘cute’ longer hair

Sally’s fans also had a lot to say about the actress’s new look. “Lovely pics and I love the longer hair, cute!” wrote one fan.

“Your hair has grown, it looks lovely!” said another.

“Your hair is looking good,” another fan said.

“Lovely hair. Loving your hair longer,” commented another fan.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

