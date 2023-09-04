Coronation Street fans rush to support Sally Carman as she swaps cobbles for new career

Sally Carman is used to being in front of the camera and playing the part of Abi Webster in Coronation Street.

However, now she’s decided to swap the cobbles and go behind the scenes instead.

Coronation Street fans have now rushed to support Sally as she swaps the cobbles for a new career.

Sally is dabbling in directing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sally Carman swaps cobbles for new career

Actress Sally has revealed on Instagram that she has swapped the cobbles for a new career as a director.

Fans need not worry though as it looks as though Sally is still continuing to play the role of Abi Webster as well as directing a play in a slight career switch up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sally Carman – Duttine (@sally_carman__)

In an Instagram post, Sally shared a poster for a play called JB Shorts and announced that she would be directing the play which takes to the stage in October this year.

The play will be held in Manchester, with Sally revealing: “Very happy to be directing @lindsaywilliams8900 piece for the mighty @jbshortsplays this October at @53two. It runs from the 3rd to the 14th – be good to see you.”

Sally’s fans gave their support (Credit: ITV)

Fans rush to support Coronation Street star Sally Carman

Fans have rushed to support Coronation Street star Sally after her exciting new career announcement. One fan wrote: “This is outstanding news. Love this. You will smash it.”

Another praised: “No end to your talents! Go, you! Congratulations, lovely!”

Sally’s husband and fellow Corrie co-star Joe Duttine commented several clapping emojis to show his praise. Some more of Sally’s co-stars also expressed their excitement for the play alongside more of Sally’s fans.

Georgia Taylor, who plays Toyah on the soap, also said: “Love this! I’ll definitely be there.”

Rachel Leskovac also stated: “Already booked,” whilst another person exclaimed: “Wowzer!!!!”

Casting for Sally’s play is currently underway now. How exciting for everyone involved!

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you excited for Sally’s play? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!