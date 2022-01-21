Sally Tim Coronation Street
Coronation Street: Sally and Tim split for good after his secret is revealed?

Is it the end for Sally and Tim?

Coronation Street character Tim was finally forced to come clean to Sally about his heart operation, but does his secret mean they could split for good?

Recently Tim found out he’s in need of a triple heart bypass and has kept it from his wife Sally.

Tim has been confiding in neighbour and nurse Aggie but tonight (Friday, January 21) Sally saw them together while Tim was in pain.

Sally found out that Tim needed a triple heart bypass and he was taken to hospital.

Coronation Street Jan 21 When she spots Aggie through the window putting a comforting arm round Tim she screams. Aggie ushers her inside. As Tim plucks up the courage to tell Sally the truth, he’s suddenly wracked with pain and collapses, clutching his chest.
Tim collapsed in pain (Credit: ITV)

She was upset to find out he kept such a big thing from her and was even more hurt when she found out Eileen and George also knew about his upcoming surgery.

She confronted him and he said he didn’t tell her about the surgery because he didn’t want to hurt her.

Sally told her husband he betrayed her and they both broke down in tears.

She said: “I just don’t know how we move on from this Tim. If you can’t tell me something as huge as this, well you don’t trust me. And if you don’t trust me I don’t trust you.”

Sally broke down in tears, but is it the end for the couple?

Coronation Street spoilers: What’s next for Sally and Tim?

Coronation Street Mon 24 Jan Tim undergoes his operation
Tim goes in for his operation (Credit: ITV)

In next week’s scenes, Tim begs Kevin to speak to Sally and convey how sorry he is and how much he loves her.

As the anaesthetic starts to take effect, Tim hears a commotion in the corridor as Sally is arrested by a police officer.

Tim wakes with hazy memories of Sally’s arrest and figures it must have been a dream.

After an altercation with Maria over pictures sent to the Gazette, Sally promises to jack in the politics and focus on Tim but he’s sceptical.

coronation Street Fri 28 Jan Sally throws Tim a 50th birthday party in hospital
Sally is determined they should celebrate Tim’s 5oth birthday in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street fans slam Craig, Faye and Emma’s ‘pathetic’ storyline

In hospital Sally blows up balloons, determined they should celebrate Tim’s 5oth birthday in hospital.

However Tim’s mum Elaine is disapproving, adamant he needs rest, not a party.

With Tim due go home the next day, Elaine offers to move in to help look after him.

Tim’s delighted but it’s clear Sally’s not thrilled by the idea.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

