Martin and Sally in Coronation Street put their foreheads together
Coronation Street: Sally and Martin and their forgotten ‘affair’!

She had a lot of explaining to do!

By Kerry Barrett
| Updated:

Sally Metcalfe and Martin Platt in Coronation Street both had their fair share of romantic dramas over the years!

But we’d totally forgotten they were once together!

After her dreamy romance with first husband Kevin Webster, which went wrong when he cheated with Natalie Horrocks, Sally made some dodgy choices!

In between her affair with suave Ian Davenport, her abusive romance with Greg Kelly, and her engagement to Danny Hargreaves, is a romance that Sally and viewers alike seem to have forgotten about.

With Martin Platt. Who just so happened to be Sal’s best friend’s bloke.

Well, her ex. But there are rules about these things!

The Platts and the Websters were great friends (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

What happened between Sally and Martin in Coronation Street?

Sally and Martin’s romance bloomed not long after his divorce from Sal’s bestie Gail Platt was finalised.

At the time, Gail was embarking on a new romance with charming Richard Hillman (talking of bad choices…) and despite their divorce, she and Martin had remained on good terms because of the children.

But when Sally and Martin took the kids on a camping trip, romance blossomed between the two neighbours.

They bonded over a barbecue and then over some drinks under canvas, and soon they were snogging the faces off one another.

Sally and Martin share a romantic moment in Coronation Street
Not everyone was as happy with Sally and Martin’s romance as they were (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

How did Gail react?

The shock romance drove a wedge between best friends Sally and Gail. And it really ruffled Sal’s ex-husband Kevin’s feathers too. Kevin wasn’t impressed to discover she and Martin were a thing as he had been hoping he and Sally could get back together.

In fact, he made his feelings about the relationship very clear when he punched poor Martin!

But Kev didn’t actually have much to worry about because, as Alfie Moon would say, Sally and Martin’s romance just wasn’t right – like Rachel and Joey getting together in Friends. It fizzled out almost as soon as it had started and now it’s forgotten.

Kevin attacks Martin in the Rovers in Coronation Street
Kevin was furious about Martin’s romance with his ex (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock).

What happened next?

Martin went on to save his whole family when Richard Hillman tried to kill them – hoooray! – and to have a very icky romance with young Katy Harris.

He eventually left with his new girlfriend Robyn and they had a baby.

He returned in 2018 when son David Platt was raped by Josh Tucker.

Martin revealed he and Robyn were moving to New Zealand. David wanted to go with him to erase the memory of his attack. But eventually he decided to stay put on the cobbles.

Meanwhile, Sally and Kevin did rekindle their romance but broke up again in the cruellest way when Sal found out Kevin had an affair with Molly Dobbs and was the father of her baby, Jack.

She went on to marry Tim Metcalfe and, of course, to reach the giddy heights of becoming mayor of Weatherfield.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

