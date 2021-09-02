Coronation Street viewers have slammed ‘vile’ Sabeen as she cross-examined Nina Lucas.

In last night’s episodes (Wednesday, September 1) Nina gave her new statement to the police. She was able to remember what happened on the night she and Seb were attacked.

Nina stood up in court and told everyone what happened the night she and Seb were attacked by Corey and his friends.

She recalled how Corey kicked Seb and Kelly Neelan begged him to stop.

Nina remembered how Corey kicked Seb, but Sabeen wasn’t convinced (Credit: ITV)

Soon Sabeen began cross-examining Nina and showed images from her comic on a screen.

She brought up how Nina wasn’t able to remember what happened after the attack, as she received several blows to the head.

Going back to the drawings, Sabeen said they weren’t accurate as Kelly wasn’t drawn in them, and they know she was there at the time.

Sabeen began to question Nina about the attack (Credit: ITV)

She soon suggested Nina’s memory kept changing and she wasn’t recalling true memories of what happened that night back in May.

Sabeen really is beyond vile. Just doing her job sure but still Nina’s the victim here, not the defendant.

As Nina began to cry, she said her memory had become clear. However Sabeen said her memory was unreliable.

Coronation Street fans slam Sabeen

Nina told the court what happened, but Sabeen tried to discredit her (Credit: ITV)

Later Nina also talked about the reconstruction she did with Abi, Asha and Summer and Sabeen tried to discredit her.

But Nina was furious, saying Sabeen was sneering at her and demanded she apologise.

However viewers were also left furious with Sabeen for how she was with Nina.

Sabeen really is beyond VILE. Just doing her job sure but still Nina's the victim here NOT the defendant. Obviously knows what she's doing though getting the jury to believe Nina's just confused #Corrie #JusticeForSeb 😡 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) September 1, 2021

sabeen is as bad as corey #Corrie — Avni (@corrieeastiesED) September 1, 2021

Sabeen's a piece of work. Nina had a traumatic brian injury & memory loss & stop saying 'graphic novel' it's annoying #Corrie — Michelle💕 (@mishybabez_) September 1, 2021

That Sabeen is seriously harassing

everyone who goes in the box and the judge is letting it happen #corrie — Ash Skinner (@Villaboy89) September 1, 2021

This questioning is getting increasingly desperate by Sabeen #Corrie — Baroness Beckie (@Beckie_Miller_) September 1, 2021

Sabeen is such a cow 😡😡😡. #Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) September 1, 2021

