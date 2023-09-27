Coronation Street fans predict new romance for Ryan as he moves into new flat

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Tuesday, September 26), Ryan moved into his new precinct flat.

Daniel helped him move his things into the flat but soon spotted his stash of steroids.

Now, Coronation Street fans have predicted a new romance for Ryan as he moves into his new flat.

Ryan moved out of Carla’s flat (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Ryan moved into his new flat

Last night, Ryan decided to move out of Carla and Peter’s flat and take Lauren up on her offer of moving into the spare room of her precinct flat.

After Lauren offered him a cheap rate, Ryan packed up his things and went to move in.

Daniel then spotted him and offered to help him carry his things up.

However, Ryan soon lashed out at a group of lads who were taking the mick out of his scars.

Daniel worried about Ryan when he noticed that he was using steroids, confronting him about it.

Later on, Ryan sat down in his flat and was questioned by Lauren on whether he’d ever had a gay experience.

Ryan told her that he hadn’t before Lauren explained that she didn’t have a problem with steroids if they made you have a good body, whilst flicking through a fitness magazine.

Fans have predicted a romance for the flatmates (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Lauren and Ryan romance

After seeing Ryan move in with Lauren, Coronation Street fans have predicted a new romance for Lauren and Ryan.

One fan wondered: “Are they gonna make Ryan and Lauren a couple???”

Are they gonna make Ryan and Lauren a couple??? #Corrie — Swalk (@Samanth22356123) September 26, 2023

I wonder if Ryan and Lauren will sleep together? 👀#Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) September 26, 2023

Lauren so wants to join Ryan for one of his Ovidz shows!😂😂😂 #corrie — Purves Grundy (@Ockeghem1497) September 26, 2023

Another commented: “I wonder if Ryan and Lauren will sleep together?”

A third person said: “Lauren so wants to join Ryan for one of his O-Vidz shows!”

Does Lauren fancy Ryan? (Credit: ITV)

Is romance on the cards for Lauren and Ryan?

Lauren’s trying to move on from Max but will this soon involve her turning her feelings towards Ryan instead?

With Lauren and Ryan now flatmates, is a potential romance on the cards for the pair?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Is love in the air for Ryan and Lauren? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!