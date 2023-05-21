Coronation Street favourite Ryan Connor will make a terrible mistake next week. The barman was the victim of a horrific acid attack by Daisy Midgeley’s stalker Justin.

He threw himself in the way of the acid without realising what it was – and has been left with life-changing scarring and injuries. But now with Justin facing trial, Ryan has been trying to move on with his life.

Ryan Prescott has teased Ryan Connor’s huge mistake in Coronation Street (Credit: Splash)

However when he spots Daisy being friendly with Justin’s sister Karen, Ryan loses it. Viewers know Karen tried to help Daisy escape her brother’s weirdness.

But when Ryan sees them bonding in the Rovers, he is left upset. And he takes his emotions out on Daisy in front of Karen by exposing her past cruel behaviour.

Viewers will remember that Daisy once set her sights on Ryan. She got him drunk before pretending they had slept together to break him and Alya Nazir up.

Coronation Street: Ryan turns on Daisy

Actor Ryan Prescott told press: “Ryan sees Karen in the pub and when it seems to him that Daisy is alright with her, he’s confused.

“He feels betrayed that Daisy would have any kind of rapport with someone that is so directly attached to Justin. At the end of the day, Justin has done terrible things to Daisy but he’s not done anything to the scale of what he has done to Ryan so he feels deceived and blind aggression towards Daisy.

Ryan is furious at Daisy in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

“He doesn’t blame Daisy for the acid attack but it has happened because of her and so, because she is attached to his trauma in that way, he ends up lashing out at her.”

However Ryan’s actions have unintended consequences. Later Karen admits she has told Justin’s solicitor all about Daisy’s manipulative behaviour.

Ryan added: “After everything that has happened, the court case is the final straw that breaks the camel’s back. But Ryan is willing to push himself through it until he finds out that Karen has used what he has said about Daisy against them both.

“He said what he said in spite and due to having a little bit of animosity towards Daisy. Obviously Karen is there to witness this and so now, not only is Ryan feeling scared and out of control, he now feels like a fool.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

