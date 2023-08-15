Ruby Dobbs smiling on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV/YouTube/Composite: ED!)
Soaps

Coronation Street fans are all making the same joke about Ruby’s recast

New Ruby certainly isn't short on confidence

By Joel Harley

Fans of Coronation Street were all making the same joke about Ruby Dobbs’ recasting as the character returned to our screens again last night. This came as Glenda struggled to save her summer spectacular show.

Not-so-little Ruby, who has been recast recently, appeared in these scenes, along with sister Hope. Many fans noticed there was something different about the new Ruby – and not just the actor who plays her.

Some noticed that the character is a lot more talkative lately. Last night’s episode saw her take centre stage in Glenda’s summer spectacular, singing her way to the lead role.

Ruby and Hope at Glenda's talent show on Coronation Street
Corrie’s new Ruby takes centre stage (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans share surprise at all-new Ruby

Writing on Twitter, a number of Coronation Street fans shared their observations about the new Ruby Dobbs. Many noticed a marked uptick in confidence… and lines.

“New Ruby has said more in one episode than old Ruby said the whole time she was there,” said one fan.

“I reckon new Ruby is going to get a lot more lines than the old one!” predicted another.

“New Ruby has got verbal diarrhoea,” joked a third.

“Ruby can talk now,” quipped another.

Ruby is certainly a lot more talkative these days. But who plays Ruby on Coronation Street?

Ruby, Hope and other children at the community centre with Glenda
Ruby is now played by young Billie Naylor (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Ruby Dobbs – and why was she recast?

Newcomer Billie Naylor now plays Ruby on Corrie, taking over from Macy Alabi. Macy played Ruby from her birth in 2012 onwards.

She is said to have stepped down from the role to concentrate on high school. Billie will be taking over from now on – and taking a more active role in the soap, if last night’s episode is to be believed.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

