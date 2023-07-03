‘Inflation is real!’ says Coronation Street fan as he points out eye-watering price of a meal at Roy’s Rolls

A Coronation Street fan has pointed out the eye-watering price of a meal at Roy Cropper’s cafe, Roy’s Rolls. Humorously addressing recent price rises in Weatherfield, the viewer exclaimed: “Inflation is real!”

After being tagged in the post, ITV’s Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis weighed in with a stark warning for Roy. Will Roy heed Martin’s warning before he puts himself out of business?

Roy’s prices have risen steadily throughout the years (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan points out 112% increase in Roy Cropper’s prices

Writing on Twitter last week, one eagle-eyed Coronation Street fan pointed out the incredible rise in the cost of a meal at Roy Cropper‘s cafe – the legendary Roy’s Rolls.

“Inflation is real. Roy Cropper has had to put up the price of Pie, Chips and Mushy Peas by 112% in the last three months,” the fan wrote. The post came accompanied with two screenshots from the soap – depicting the price of said meal going up from £2.50 to £5.50.

Inflation is real. Roy Cropper has had to put up the price of Pie, Chips & Mushy Peas by 112% in the last 3 months. #CostOfLivingCrisis @MartinSLewis @Peston @CorrieBlimey #Corrie pic.twitter.com/BWXOaqWOF5 — Gregor 🦕 (@GregorSwanson) June 30, 2023

Martin Lewis was not impressed by Roy’s blatant profiteering (Credit: Good Morning Britain/YouTube)

‘He’ll come a cropper’: Martin Lewis responds to Roy’s staggering price hike

He also tagged TV’s Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis in the post. Martin responded by retweeting the post today (July 3), commenting: “I’m very disappointed in my ITV colleague Roy. If he keeps this up, he’ll come a cropper.”

I’m very disappointed in my ITV colleague Roy. If he keeps this up, he’ll come a cropper. https://t.co/2NtYj4v2Ip — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) July 3, 2023

Roy needs to re-examine his prices (Credit: ITV)

‘Hayley would never have allowed this,’ say fans as they slam Roy’s prices

In the comments below the post, a number of other Corrie fans weighed in, pointing out similar changes to the menu that they’d noticed over the years.

“£2.25 for a steak and kidney pie in 1997,” wrote one fan, sharing an old picture of Roy in front of his menu, suggesting that maybe it was about time Roy updated his prices.

“Fleecing the Coronation Street community behind the mask of a friendly neighbour. Hayley would never have allowed this, god rest their soul,” another argued.

“Going to get a job in one of the shops in Corrie – they’re always in Roy’s cafe, so the pay must be good,” a third pointed out.

Has Roy gone too far with his price rises – or an understandable measure in these difficult times?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!