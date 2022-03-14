Coronation Street: Rick Neelan’s body found as cast film funeral?

Coronation Street cast members have been spotted filming funeral scenes on location in Manchester, but is it Rick Neelan’s funeral?

In pictures obtained by Metro.co.uk, Millie Gibson, who plays Rick and Laura’s daughter, Kelly Neelan, Mikey North, who plays Gary Windass and Samia Longchambon, who plays Gary’s wife Maria, can be spotted filming funeral scenes.

The actors can be seen wearing all black and in one picture, Kelly is stood over a grave in tears. But whose funeral is it?

Corrie fans know Gary killed Rick in 2019 after he pretended to kidnap Gary’s ex-girlfriend Sarah.

He buried Rick’s body in the woods and his body hasn’t been found.

Gary killed Rick in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Last month, Mike North was also spotted filming scenes on location on football grounds and it was reported by Metro that police were soon swarming the area of the building site and they find a body.

Could this be where Rick’s body has been moved to?

Laura is dying but will she find out the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: 8 soap pregnancies that shocked the nation

However viewers will also know that Laura Neelan is dying from cancer. She revealed her diagnosis to her daughter recently and moved in with Gary, Maria and Kelly so they could help care for her.

Could the cast be filming Laura’s funeral?

Coronation Street: What happens next with Gary and Laura?

Will Kelly find out what really happened to her dad? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street’s Tina O’Brien lets slip shock update on Sarah and Lydia drama

Currently Laura is looking for a private investigator to find Rick’s money so she has something to give Kelly when she dies.

This week Laura tells Gary her pain is getting worse. Feeling guilty, he urges her to see the doctor instead.

Will Laura listen to his advice and see the doctor, or will she continue to search for Rick and find out about Gary’s crimes?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm for an hour.

Have you been watching Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.