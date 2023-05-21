Coronation Street reveals first look at Gemma Winter’s incredible wedding dress

Coronation Street has revealed Gemma Winter’s incredible wedding dress – and it’s not one fans will forget any time soon. The mum of quads will wear a customised charity shop bargain for her nuptials to Chesney Brown.

But behind the scenes, actress Dolly Rose Campbell called in expert help from friend and drag icon Liquorice Black. Her huge jaw dropping orange wedding gown took more than 200 hours to create.

Gemma Winter’s Coronation Street wedding dress is a sight to behold (Credit: ITV)

It has approximately 10,000 stones all individually glued on by hand. And there is more than 125 metres of tiny fairy lights on wire in the gown.

Manchester designer Liquorice worked in conjunction with Coronation Street Head of Costume Alex Hatzar and actress Dolly Rose Campbell to create the dress of Gemma’s dreams. On screen Gemma has bought a charity shop dress which has been dyed and customised by her pal, seamstress Izzy Armstrong.

Coronation Street reveals Gemma Winter’s wedding dress

In reality the impressive two metre wide dress, with stunning seven metre long train, complete with fairy lights, was crafted at Liquorice Black’s studio in Manchester. The dress is so large, production had to create a mini-version so Dolly could move.

Dolly said: “Myself and Alex in costume had lots of discussions about what Gemma would want as her dream dress and had put some ideas together. We decided on orange as a nod to Gemma and Chesney being ginger and also Gemma loves bright colours.

“Liquorice and I have a mutual friend and I had seen an exhibition of their work and knew they had worked on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK so I knew that they would be the best person to make the dress. I was absolutely delighted when they said yes.”

The Coronation Street wedding dress has fairy lights sewn into the train (Credit: ITV)

Drag icon designs Corrie wedding dress

Liquorice Black added: “I had a meeting with Dolly and the head of costume and the two of them completely convinced me that it would be a really fun project to do and they had faith that I could make their vision come to reality. So I accepted.

“Dolly wanted a really long train, and lights and flowers. Lots of collaborative ideas were thrown together. It wasn’t a case of ‘could you make something?’ and then I just went away and did it. It was very much a team effort.

“I am from Manchester so it has been such an honour to work on this dress and to be asked to be involved in the filming of a wedding on the show.

“Coronation Street is a UK institution and I am so grateful to be a small part of Corrie history. I can’t wait to see it on screen.”

