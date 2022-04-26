Coronation Street: Reece Dinsdale returns to soap 12 years after Joe McIntyre’s death

Reece Dinsdale has revealed he is returning to Coronation Street 12 years after the death of his character Joe McIntyre.

Reece played Joe for two years on the soap. However he has confirmed he will be returning to the show.

Posting a picture of the outside of The Rovers Return on Twitter on Sunday (April 24) he wrote: “I start #Corrie for real tomorrow. Proper grown-up meeting with the script team over in Manchester.

Reece played Joe in Corrie from 2008 until 2010 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

“First time I’ve been back there in twelve years! Both nervous and excited. Wouldn’t have it any other way.”

One fan asked if Reece was acting or directing and he confirmed he would be directing on the show.

Reece Dinsdale: What happened to Joe McIntyre in Coronation Street?

Joe was introduced as the father of Tina McIntyre, played by Michelle Keegan, in 2008.

Joe married Gail Platt in 2010 but the same year he died trying to fake his own death.

He founds himself in debt to loan shark Rick Neelan and tried to fake his death on the lake district. However he ended up falling in and drowning.

Reece went on to play Paul in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Who did Reece play in Emmerdale?

Reece continued acting and began directing.

He started direct on ITV soap Emmerdale and was eventually cast as Paul Ashdale, father of Vinny Dingle.

Paul came looking for his son Vinny, who he abandoned when he was four. Vinny was raised by Mandy Dingle, who was in a relationship with Paul when he left them.

Mandy and Paul got back together but he was gambling and began abusing Vinny.

Paul was in the village for just under a year but was killed off when Jimmy King crashed his truck into Paul and Mandy’s wedding barn.

Although Paul was killed off, Reece continued to work at the soap as a director.

