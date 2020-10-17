Coronation Street bosses have hearkened back to the soap’s 40th anniversary live episode with the plot for the upcoming 60th anniversary.

The ITV soap‘s 60th will take place on December 9.

Ray Crosby’s evil plans form the centre of Corrie’s 60th anniversary (Credit: ITV)

Back in 2000, the soap’s characters came together in a war against the local council, which wanted to tarmac over the cobbles.

The stakes saw Ken Barlow take on politicians to preserve the original cobbles.

And in the dramatic live episode, residents drove cars onto the street to stop the workmen from carrying out their destruction.

In the interim there have been serial killers, vicious abuse and explosive stunts.

Instead of the residents fighting back against the council, this time it will be them fighting against property developer Ray Crosby.

Soap bosses have revealed that Ray Crosby’s evil plan to bulldoze the cobbles for the purposes of development will come to a head in December.

Corrie is celebrating its 60th anniversary in December (Credit: ITV)

At the centre of the anniversary drama is Coronation Street itself. The residents will unite to save the cobbles from the dastardly dealings of Ray.

Having bought up most of the property and businesses in the area, Ray is ready to flatten the lot.

He plans to make way for his new development, which could change Weatherfield forever.

As the bulldozers arrive on the cobbles, the race is on to save Britain’s most famous street.

Mark Frost plays Corrie’s Ray Crosby (Credit: Coronation Street / YouTube)

Coronation Street’s Ray Crosby central to the 60th anniversary

Mark Frost, who plays Ray, says the businessman will be in trouble when the residents band together against him.

“I think probably it’s in the collective that he’s in most danger,” he said to Digital Spy and other publications.

“If some of those people get together and if some alliances are formed. If you prod the community too hard, they will get together.

“Ray ought to be most fearful of the collective. And perhaps it’s in that spirit of Weatherfield that he has so little respect for, that will be his undoing rather than any one individual.”

But will the residents triumph this time? Or has Ray’s scheme already won?

