Coronation Street: Real reason Millie Gibson quit the cobbles as Kelly’s exit airs

Coronation Street actress Millie Gibson is leaving the ITV soap after three years on the cobbles.

Kelly first appeared on-screens back in 2019 when she went to Gary Windass looking for answers about her missing dad, Rick.

But now she finally knows Gary killed Rick, Kelly made the decision to get away and start a new life.

But why is Millie Gibson leaving Coronation Street?

Coronation Street: Kelly Neelan

For three years Gary has kept the secret that he murdered loan shark Rick Neelan.

He met Kelly shortly after killing Rick and eventually he began looking out for her.

During Kelly’s 17 years she has been through a lot and even found herself living on the streets after being released from prison.

Gary and his wife Maria offered Kelly a place to stay and she has been living with them ever since, even becoming part of the family.

However Kelly recently learnt that Gary was the one who killed her dad and set out to get revenge.

This week she plotted to have Gary killed and hired Kieron to do the job.

She eventually changed her mind and tried to put a stop to it, but in a twist, Kieron kidnapped Kelly.

Real reason Millie Gibson quit

This current storyline will lead to Kelly’s exit from the show. Now Millie has explained her decision to leave the soap.

When Millie was asked why she decided to leave Coronation Street, Millie told Entertainment Daily and other media: “I think Corrie is a home, that’s the best way I can describe it, it’s a home and because I’m so young, I just thought I need to leave home for a bit and spread my wings and see what could happen.

“I have no responsibilities, I don’t have kids, I don’t have a mortgage to pay or anything like that yet, I’m still grateful to be living at home.

“So I thought I’m just going to see what else the world has. If it does, it does – that would be quite good, wouldn’t it?

“I may as well see what happens whilst I’m still young, but I’m going to miss it so much.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

