Coronation Street SPOILERS: First photo of Norris Cole's return!

Infamous busybody Norris Cole returns to Coronation Street next week, and he's about to become a fly in the ointment of Ken Barlow's relaxing retirement at Stillwaters.

Weatherfield veteran Ken moves into the luxury residential village this Friday (March 13) and it doesn't take long for him to realise his old neighbour Norris is also living there...

Norris tells Ken what he REALLY thinks of Stillwaters (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street set tours cancelled over coronavirus fears

Having battled his doubts about leaving the Street, Ken and Claudia arrive in the retirement complex and are introduced to fellow resident Charles Lake - played by former Robin Hood actor Michael Elwyn - who gives them a warm welcome.

But, when Ken bumps into Norris and his new wife Freda Burgess, Ken hears a different side to life at Stillwaters.

Although Ken is delighted to see his old friend, Norris reveals how much he hates Stillwaters and begs Ken to help him escape!

Ken and Claudia move into Stillwaters and are immediately made to feel welcome by fellow resident Charles Lake (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street fans gutted that Ken has 'abandoned' his pet dog Eccles

When Ken steps up to give a talk to the literary society at Stillwaters, Norris is in the audience and he might not be a welcome sight...

Having sabotaged Ken's talk, Norris suggests they head to the bar where he shocks Ken by admitting he can't stand Stillwaters.

But why?

Ken made the decision to move away from the Street after an eventful coach trip to Blackpool.

He realised he needed a fresh start and decided to put his house up for sale, much like Norris who sold his property on the cobbles last year.

Norris and Ken were former neighbours in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Norris actor Malcolm Hebden took an extended break from the soap after suffering a heart attack in 2017.

His alter ego returned to screens last year after he had been staying in Edinburgh with his friend Emily and her niece Freda, who he had started dating.

Norris returned to sell No.3 and to get his wife Mary to sign their divorce papers before going back to Edinburgh with Freda.

Since leaving, Norris returned once again in October for Ken's 80th birthday and he made an appearance over Christmas as he paid a visit to Rita.

Norris sold his house on Coronation Street last year (Credit: ITV)

During his visit over Christmas, he told Rita that he and Freda were looking at properties in town and mentioned Norbury Court near the football grounds.

But it appears the couple made the decision to move to Stillwaters.

Now with him living in the same retirement home as Ken, fans could well expect to see a lot more of the beloved character...

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Are you excited to see Norris is making another return? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!