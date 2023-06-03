Coronation Street fans predict heartbreaking assisted suicide ending to Paul’s MND struggle

Fans of Coronation Street have predicted a particularly heartbreaking end to Paul Foreman’s struggle with Motor Neurone Disease. Recent weeks have seen the character attempt to come to terms with his diagnosis, unable to break the news to partner Billy Mayhew.

Paul finally came clean last week, with Billy learning about Paul’s condition as he faced trial for his part in stealing a car for gangster Damon. Paul received only a suspended sentence for the crime, but his MND diagnosis was laid bare for Billy.

Paul struggles to come to terms with his illness

Paul struggles to come to terms with his illness

This week’s episodes have seen Paul continue to struggle with the condition – initially refusing to attend sister Gemma’s wedding for fear of tarnishing the day. Although he did attend in the end, he was forced to break the news to his mother and sister, informing them that he had – at best – three years to live.

Billy and Bernie attended an appointment with Paul at his MND specialist this week (Wednesday, May 31st), learning that he won’t be considered as a candidate for Tofersen (an experimental treatment which may ease his symptoms).

But what’s next for Paul, now that his friends and loved ones know all about his condition? Is worse to come?

Coronation Street fans predict twist to Paul Foreman's MND journey

Coronation Street fans predict twist to Paul Foreman’s MND journey

Some Coronation Street fans have predicted a further heartbreaking twist to Paul and Billy’s story. Some have wondered whether, faced with his declining health, Paul might choose to end his own life.

Writing on Twitter this week, a number of fans shared the theory that Paul will seek euthanasia – or assisted suicide – rather than be killed by his condition.

“I’m getting the feeling that Paul’s going to go down the Hayley Cropper euthanasia route because Peter Ash is set to leave, but the disease won’t kill Paul for a few years – and I can’t see him leaving the street to go die elsewhere,” wrote one fan.

I’m getting the feeling that Paul’s going to go down the Hailey Cropper euthanasia route because Peter Ash set to leave but the disease won’t kill Paul for a few years and I can’t see him just leaving the street to go die elsewhere. #corrie — S.Beck (@StuartBeckMP) May 31, 2023

“Will they go down the assisted death road? Paul will appeal to Todd or Damon or Dee-Dee for help because Billy wouldn’t help Paul?” asked another.

“will they go down the assisted death road” Paul will appeal to Todd or Damon or Dee-Dee for help because Billy wouldn’t help Paul? #Corrie ??? — Stepbranch (@Stepbranch) May 30, 2023

“I guess Corrie’s headed for an assisted suicide by Paul? With help by Billy and/or Todd and/or Damon?” agreed a third.

I guess #Corrie‘s heading for a(n assisted) suicide by Paul? With help by Billy and/or Todd and/or Damon? — S C (@SadCypress42724) May 29, 2023

“Are we building up to an assisted suicide storyline with Paul?” asked another.

#Corrie are we building up to an assisted suicide storyline with Paul?@itvcorrie — ✨ Rosalind™ 🌙✨ (@Rozzy67) May 26, 2023

Coronation Street to tackle controversial storyline?

Coronation Street to tackle controversial storyline?

If fans are correct, then this storyline could end with Paul choosing to end his life on his own terms. But would Billy go along with Paul’s decision?

This wouldn’t be the first time an ITV soap has tackled this controversial issue. In 2014, Hayley Cropper chose to end her own life rather than be killed by pancreatic cancer (although Roy ultimately had no part in ‘assisting’ Hayley’s death, as she prepared and handled her life-ending cocktail of pills herself).

Meanwhile, Emmerdale also visited the issue in the deaths of Jackson Walsh and Faith Dingle. Could Coronation Street follow this route with Paul also?

