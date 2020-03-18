Coronation Street's over 70s being written out of the soap amid coronavirus pandemic

Coronation Street's over 70s are being written out of the soap over the coronavirus pandemic as bosses 'adhere to all government guidelines.'

The show has seven cast members over 70 and have been advised to stay home while writers work to remove them from storylines going forward.

It looks like viewers will go for a while later in the year without seeing Claudia and Ken (Credit: ITV)

The actors include, William Roache, 87, who plays Ken Barlow, 76-year-old Sue Nicholls who plays Audrey Roberts, Barbara Knox, 86, who plays Rita Sullivan, and 73-year-old Maureen Lipman, who plays Evelyn Plummer.

Also on the cast list are Rula Lenska, 72, who plays Claudia Colby, newcomer Paul Copley, 75, who plays Arthur Medwin and 80-year-old Malcolm Hebden, who recently returned as Norris Cole.

Paul and Maureen are both over 70 (Credit: ITV)

Read More: EastEnders and Coronation Street fans criticise soaps for being out of touch amidst coronavirus crisis

A Coronation Street spokesperson told The Mirror: " With regards to over 70s we will be adhering to all government guidelines and following appropriate steps."

As the soap films six to eight weeks in advance, the changes may not be seen on screen for a while.

Similarly, Emmerdale over 70s cast members, including Chris Chittell, 71, who plays Eric Pollard, Diane Sugden actress, 70-year-old Elizabeth Estensen, and Patrick Mower, 81, who plays Rodney Blackstock could all face being written out.

Could Emmerdale's over 70s cast members also be written out soon? (Credit: ITV)

With regards to over 70s we will be adhering to all government guidelines and following appropriate steps.

It comes after EastEnders stopped production because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, it said: "In light of the spread of COVID-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming of EastEnders will be postponed until further notice."

Coronavirus has killed 71 people in the UK Credit: Pixabay)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Sparks fly between David and Alina

Although Coronation Street and Emmerdale haven't stopped production, they have reduced the number of episodes transmitting per week, and Corrie have altered kissing scenes to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

An ITV spokesperson told The Sun: "Scenes with kissing or close contact are being altered to minimise contact."

At the time of writing there are over 1950 cases of coronavirus in the UK and there have been 71 confirmed deaths.

Have you been taking precautions because of coronavirus? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.