Coronation Street OPINION: It is the BEST soap at the moment and here’s why

Coronation Street is on absolute fire at the moment – in a good way.

The original soap is proving to be the best with its plots, acting, spectacle and pure enjoyment factor.

It’s destroying its rivals in the ratings and here’s why…

Stu and Yasmeen could have been so happy in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Stu and Yasmeen

One of the things that makes Coronation Street really stand out from its competition is its joined up storytelling.

It’s been a few years since Yasmeen Nazir was terrorised by husband Geoff Metcalfe.

But she lives with what he did to her every single day – and so when she found out Stu Carpenter not only lied to her – but confessed to killing a woman – it was too much for her to bear.

In lesser soaps she would’ve forgotten and moved on – but Corrie connects everything.

And now it’s set to play out in a huge storyline over the next year with Stu being vindicated.

Stephen is definitely a wrong-un (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Reid

Do we sense a new villain in our midst?

He’s clearly desperate for cash and is ready to rinse his own mother for all she’s worth – and what happens to characters like that?

Cough cough Richard Hillman cough cough.

Classic Coronation Street returns

Wendy FLAMIN’ Crozier, Spider Nugent, the woman who used to play Debs Brownlow – the list goes on and on.

Coronation Street can absolutely mine 60 years of incredible history to bring back some iconic characters.

And it can do it every year with more and more icons from days gone by.

It’s doing it now and it’s just done to perfection.

Audrey ended up in hospital last month (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street focus on Audrey Roberts

There is no-one in Soapland more iconic than Audrey Roberts.

Forget Rita’s wigs, the woman has her own sound for crying out loud – and now she has a major storyline.

And not just any storyline – but a serious issues-based storyline that lets Sue Nicholls show off her strengths.

Plus we get scenes of Audrey and her old pals together having afternoon tea.

It’s like a warm hug – and that is something the other soaps just cannot do.

Jodie is classic Coronation Street – and long may she stay (Credit: ITV)

Jodie Prenger

When a new character joins the cobbles it can be hit or miss.

If they’re a miss – then Corrie has no problem quickly shuffling them out and away from Weatherfield.

Thankfully Jodie Prenger is a major hit – and Glenda Shuttleworth is here to stay.

She is an instant icon – and she’s about to get behind the bar at the Rovers, cementing her status.

