Why is Coronation Street on tonight? Massive schedule changes ahead

Coronation Street will air an extra episode tonight – ahead of next week’s massive schedule changes.

The soap will broadcast an hour-long special from 8pm after disruption from the FA Cup on ITV.

The Coronation Street hour-long special will see Abi in a dangerous situation tonight (Credit: ITV)

It comes as schedules for all three big soaps change from tomorrow.

From Monday, March 7 ITV’s schedule will be changing permanently.

The evening news programme will be extended to an hour, airing from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, with ITV confirming more focus on reporting outside of London.

This means soaps will move to new scheduling slots.

Coronation Street will move to hour-long episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm.

Meanwhile, Emmerdale will move to the 7.30pm slot.

Coronation Street schedule changes explained

It will air a 30-minute episode each night except for Thursdays when an hour-long edition will be broadcast.

In return the BBC will also be changing its schedule for EastEnders.

Friday episodes will be dropped altogether with the soap airing in a new time slot on new nights for the first time in its 37 year history.

Starting March 7 EastEnders will air on BBC One at 7.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

With the new schedule comes huge new storylines.

Will Abi survive her ordeal? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers for new hour-long episodes

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod teased: “It’s an exciting time for the show and these stories will propel us into the hour-long era with a bang and all the characteristic drama, humour, twists and intrigue that Corrie viewers have come to expect.

“We’ve got high-octane action with tragic heroine Abi, leading to life-and-death dilemmas.

“We’ve got riotous romantic intrigue for Daniel, with deliciously dastardly Daisy pulling out all the stops to keep her man.

“We’ve got the uber-complex Gary, who has finally turned his life around and is atoning for his sins with Kelly, only to find himself facing a final reckoning with the ghosts from his past.

“And we’ve got heart-stopping, high-stakes drama for Sarah, featuring a knife-edge showdown between Adam and his tormentor Lydia, which will leave you wondering which one’s the bad guy.

“All of this in one big serving per night. What’s not to love?”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

