Coronation Street fans confused over how Norris and Ken can afford 'five star' home

Coronation Street fans have expressed their confusion over how Norris Cole and Ken Barlow can afford their luxury home.

This month, Ken and his partner Claudia Colby moved away from Weatherfield - sob! - into Stillwaters.

Ken appeared to be having doubts before leaving Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Although Ken appeared to be having doubts about the move, he was pleased when he arrived and saw a familiar face.

I am perplexed at how they can afford this luxury accommodation.

Ken's old neighbour and fan favourite Norris Cole was also living in the luxury retirement complex, with his new wife Freda.

Although the building appears to have all the latest mod cons and cocktail-serving bar, it soon became clear that Stillwaters isn't all it seems...

Norris Cole begged Ken Barlow for help in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, some of those watching from home were baffled over where Ken and Norris got the money from to afford such a luxurious residence.

Writing on Digital Spy Forums, one said: "I am perplexed at how they can afford this luxury accommodation.

"Ken sold 1 Coronation Street for about £150,000. This won't last long with weekly outgoings. And Norris sold his terraced house for about the same. So how are he and his new wife funding themselves? Do we have an accountant on board?"

Coronation Street fans were in tears when Ken left the cobbles after 59 years (Credit: ITV)

Another said: "I've never seen an old people's home like it. It's like a five star hotel. Who knew there were that many middle class, wealthy, educated, healthy octogenarians in Salford?"

A third added: "My thoughts exactly. It's just not realistic!"

"They aren't all that well off. It sure will be an expensive place to live, it's got its own posh bar, loads of organised social events - the mind boggles!" said another, while one more added: "I don't understand how they can afford to live there. Those places cost a fortune."

However others believed it wasn't so unbelievable, with one typing: "Norris also sold The Kabin which will have been worth as much if not more than his house. Freda also had a house to sell in Edinburgh which was probably worth a bit.

"Norris has also always been portrayed as pretty money savvy. He was a super salesman making loads when he first appeared. Then I think he got a good divorce settlement from Angela. So I can see how they can afford it. Claudia is very rich."

Ken and Claudia chatting to a fellow Stillwaters resident (Credit: ITV)

In real life, Stillwaters is filmed at Colshaw Hall Country estate, a 300-acre estate often used for weddings.

The venue, according to The Sun, can cost anything between £3,500 and £12,000 per night.

