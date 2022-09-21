Coronation Street: Nina Lucas’ huge mistake leaves fans fuming

Coronation Street last night saw Nina Lucas make a huge mistake when she gave a load of Hayley Cropper‘s clothes to a charity shop.

Needless to say, Roy was devastated when he discovered what his niece had done.

Nina was acting with good intentions, planning to surprise Roy with a top to toe clean of the flat.

Nina and Bernie made a big mistake in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

She enlisted the help of Bernie Winter, who found a box of ‘junk’ at the back of a wardrobe.

Nina decided to donate the stuff to charity, not realising that the things belonged to Hayley, who died in 2014.

Her iconic red anorak was on the top of the pile.

What are Coronation Street fans saying about Nina?

But viewers couldn’t understand why Nina didn’t realise who the stuff belonged to.

They took to Twitter to share their frustration over Nina’s shortsightedness.

“How the hell did Nina not realise that’s Haley’s stuff?” asked one befuddled viewer.

Another said: “So Nina didn’t know that a box that was in her room was full of Hayley’s clothes that Roy kept?”

A third wrote: “I’m sorry, but I’m sure Nina would have thought about it being Hayley’s stuff.”

“Nina just let the charity take Hayley’s coat. A shocking heel turn I never saw coming!” joked another.

Roy is heartbroken

Devastated Roy was horrified when he discovered what had happened. “They’re Hayley’s things,” he told his mortified niece.

“I am so sorry,” she said while Roy tried to assure her that it wasn’t her fault. “You weren’t to know,” he said.

Roy then gave a heartbreaking speech, recalling his late wife and, in particular, her red anorak.

Nina then decided to undo her mistake by finding the charity collector and getting the stuff back.

Roy was devastated (Credit: ITV)

But, with this being Corrie, it was never going to be that easy.

Some viewers were as sad as Roy about Nina’s mistake.

One tweeted: “If they don’t get Hayley’s coat back I’ll drive to Manchester myself looking through every boutique until I reunite it with Roy.”

Another joked: “Haven’t watched Corrie in over a decade but I’ve just heard the news about Hayley Cropper’s red anorak being taken to a charity shop and now I truly am in a period of mourning.”

And a third wrote: “Poor Roy – his memento of Hayley gone.”

