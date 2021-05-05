Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has revealed Nina Lucas was brought in specifically for the hate crime storyline and that the story has been planned for a couple of years.

In tonight’s scenes (Wednesday, May 5) Nina and her boyfriend Seb will find themselves subject to a vicious and unprovoked attack.

The two characters will end up in hospital. However Iain MacLeod has revealed this storyline has been planned for years.

Nina and Seb are attacked. But will they be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Iain MacLeod told Entertainment Daily and other media: “How it came about was, a couple of years ago it must’ve been now, a story of this type was kind of floating round the writers room. And it just felt like it was something that really needed to be told.

“You know it felt like something that sits very well within the soap genre and albeit we don’t set out to change the world.

“We can be quite an agenda setting genre and it felt like the message of the message of the story pressing.”

The soap boss also confirmed this story has been in the works since Nina’s introduction. The character was first introduced in 2019.

He continued: “As far back as the introduction as Nina, we knew this was the direction that the story was going to take.

“So it all began with the death of Roy’s mother some years ago now.

Nina is Roy’s niece. But he only found out about her in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

“And it sort of led to this point where we brought Nina in specifically with a view of embedding her in the show and having the audience get to know her and really fall in love with her and understand her relationships with everyone on the street, and Roy.

“We embedded her as deeply into the show as we possibly could with a view of doing this story with her at a point where we thought it would be really powerful with a character we’d fallen in love with over a number of years, being in the middle of something so heart-breaking and tragic and visoral.

An important story to tell

Nina first appeared in 2019. But she was brought in for this storyline (Credit: ITV)

“It just felt like a really impactful way of telling this story, which as I say we felt it was incredibly important.

“We all feel very acutely that this is a story that still needs telling.

“The world is not cured of tolerance, far from it. So it felt like a very powerful and important story for our audience.”

Coronation Street’s next episodes will air Wednesday, May 5.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm. There is an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

