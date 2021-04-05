Coronation Street fans have delivered their verdict on new couple Nina and Seb.

In last week’s scenes, Nina was worried after learning Asha had got back together with her ex-boyfriend Corey.

However Nina was surprised when she found out she had quite a bit in common with Seb Franklin.

Nina and Seb discovered they had quite a bit in common (Credit: ITV)

In a bid to stop traffic pollution, Nina blocked off Victoria Street, blocking Seb’s way to work.

As he got out of the van, he confronted her. But soon Roy demanded that Nina move the table and chairs blocking the street.

Seb soon confided in Nina that he planned to have his hair cut short because he’s sick of his work mates taking he mickey. But Nina urged him to be himself and do what’s best for him.

Nina and Seb went on a date (Credit: ITV)

Big fan of Nina and Seb getting together in Corrie.

Later the two ended up realising they had a similar taste in music. After discovering Asha and Corey were officially back together, Nina decided to ask Seb over to watch a film.

After their date, it became clear the two had a good time together. But it looks like fans are also loving the new couple.

Big fan of Nina and Seb getting together in Corrie, chemistry is excellent! #Corrie — Martin (@office_monkey) April 4, 2021

Is it me or do I see chemistry between Nina and Seb? #Corrie pic.twitter.com/INbfQ6zsF3 — Town and Country Web Soap (@bredrew2) April 2, 2021

I'm liking these Nina and Seb scenes👌🏾 #Corrie — Alicia (@xxAlicia89) April 2, 2021

Absolutely love Seb and Nina scenes #corrie @itvcorrie — Shaun Eley (@Eley01) April 2, 2021

I'm loving Nina and Seb together FAR more than Nina and Asha #Corrie — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) April 1, 2021

Coronation Street: What’s next for Nina and Seb?

After their date, Dev blamed Nina for Asha getting back with ex-boyfriend Corey.

In this week’s scenes Nina confides in Roy that she’s worried for Asha as she never would’ve got back with Corey if it wasn’t for her ending their relationship.

Nina agrees to a date with Seb (Credit: ITV)

With a heavy heart, Nina tells Seb that they need to cool their relationship as they’re hurting Asha.

But soon Seb wins Nina around and she agrees to a date.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

