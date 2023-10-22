Coronation Street icon reveals whether she would return to the cobbles

Coronation Street icon Nikki Sanderson has revealed whether she would make a comeback to the cobbles in the future. The actress played hairdresser Candice Stowe between 1999 and 2005.

Now starring on Hollyoaks as Maxine Minniver, Nikki has insisted she would “never say never” to a return to her original soap. And now there is a reason for her to return.

Coronation Street icon Nikki Sanderson has opened up about a potential return (Credit: Splash)

It was recently announced that Lucy Fallon would be returning to the ITV soap as Bethany Platt. And Bethany is Candice’s goddaughter.

“Yes that’s right, she is my goddaughter,” Nikki told Inside Soap. “I don’t feel old enough for Bethany to be so grown up, it’s so weird.”

She added: “I’m very happy at Hollyoaks, but Candice was a big part of my life. Never say never in the future, but I really don’t know because I’m settled where I am, I love my Hollyoaks family and I love playing Maxine.”

Coronation Street icon set for comeback?

Meanwhile Lucy Fallon’s return to the cobbles is coming sooner than viewers may think. Taking to Coronation Street’s Instagram page, Lucy has officially marked her return to the soap.

Earlier this week, Coronation Street shared a video of Lucy behind the scenes on her first day back filming. She said: “I’m very excited, a little bit nervous and I can’t wait for you all to see what Bethany is up to.”

The caption then read: “Look who’s back! Bethany returns with a whole new look. Watch out for her arrival on screen towards the end of the year.”

Lucy officially returned back to work this week. With scenes usually airing around six weeks after filming, viewers should expect to see Bethany back on TV very soon.

Bethany’s returning to the cobbles with a brand new look. But, does she still have feelings for ex Daniel Osbourne?

With Daisy being caught up in a love triangle at the moment, could this soon become a love square with Bethany added into the mix? We can’t wait to have Bethany back in Weatherfield!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

