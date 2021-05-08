News of Seb’s death on Coronation Street last night (May 7) hit The Chase star Jenny Ryan hard.

So hard, in fact, that she’s taken to Twitter to hit out at soap bosses for killing him off.

Like millions of others, quizmaster and X Factor star Jenny was left broken hearted when Seb died from the horror attack by Corey Brent’s gang.

Harrowing scenes saw Seb lose his life – and it devastated millions (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street news: So what did Jenny say about Seb?

Shortly after the scenes aired, Jenny tweeted: “Why would you do this, #Corrie? Heartbreaking stuff.”

She added: “Absolutely devastated. Abi and Nina have already lost so much. Roy will come through for both as ever, but at what cost? Too cruel, too cruel.”

Jenny added that he was “too young” and said she couldn’t “bear watching part two”.

And Jenny wasn’t alone.

Read more: Coronation Street: Sophie Lancaster’s family receives love from viewers amid hate crime storyline

In Wednesday’s double bill of Corrie (May 5) Seb and Nina were viciously attacked by Corey Brent, Kelly Neelan and their friends.

The couple were taken to hospital.

Whilst Nina went in for surgery, Seb was taken for a series of tests.

Why would you do this, #Corrie? Heartbreaking stuff. — Jenny Ryan (@jenlion) May 7, 2021

In last night’s episodes of the soap, a nurse explained to Abi that Seb’s brain stem tests were inconclusive so they repeated them.

Why would you do this, #Corrie? Heartbreaking stuff.

Meanwhile Nina remembered seeing Corey before the attack, but couldn’t remember who attacked her.

Coronation Street reveals moment Seb Franklin died

Later, the nurse came back and told Abi that Seb failed the brain stem tests. His body has shut down, his heart stopped and he had died.

However, in harrowing scenes Abi was told the news and she broke down – falling to the floor screaming in agony for her lost son.

Soon Kevin made a call to Seb’s former landlady and friend Eileen to tell her the devastating news.

However, Roy had to break the news to Seb’s girlfriend Nina that he had died and she broke down.

Abi was devastated by death of her son Seb Franklin (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say about the episodes?

As those closest to Seb struggled to take in the news, viewers joined them in tears.

One said: “Omg just caught up on tonight’s #corrie and I am a sobbing mess!!!!

“Such a heartbreaking story and acted so beautifully by all. Incredibly moving scenes. RIP Seb. @itvcorrie.”

Read more: Coronation Street: Seb death ‘fitting end’ reveals actor Harry Visinoni

A second said: “Holy moly. I wasn’t expecting that. I’m absolutely heartbroken. I’m sitting here sobbing. Thank you @Harry_Visinoni. You were great. @itvcorrie #Corrie.”

A third added: “Well that was a hard watch tonight, totally wasn’t expecting that outcome. Still sobbing now. Brilliant acting #corrie #ripseb.”

But what did you think?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!