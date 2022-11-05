Coronation Street star Simon Gregson has revealed he’s quit booze – it comes after news reports of an allegedly drunken bust up saw the star get a warning from his soap bosses.

The Corrie star has told how he overhauled his life after the incident that saw police called to the Grand National earlier this year.

Actor Simon, 48, also revealed how he ditched cigarettes four months ago – but stopped drinking before that.

He says he is determined to set an example to his three sons, Alfie, 15, Harry, 13, and Henry, six.

Coronation Street news: Simon Gregson details lifestyle change

“I used to smoke, but I haven’t smoked for four months and I haven’t drank for longer,” he told the Mirror.

“I used to sit there with a glass of wine and a fag and be like that [to his children]: ‘Don’t ever drink and smoke.’ So I was like: ‘I’m going to have to lead by example here.'”

It comes after Simon was reportedly issued with a warning by Corrie bosses for his drunken behaviour.

A source alleged to The Sun at the time: “Simon is one of Corrie’s longest-serving stars and is loved on set, but that doesn’t mean he has carte blanche to behave however he likes.

“Bosses have told Simon his recent behaviour is not okay and it’s not a good look for the soap.

“They’ve warned him to clean up his act. Simon apologised and told them he’d be on his best behaviour from now on.”

ED! previously contacted reps for comment.

Simon Gregson overhauls his lifestyle

The meeting with the show’s bosses is said to have come a week after he was allegedly involved in a drunken brawl at Aintree.

The incident, said to have happened in a Toby Carvery on Friday April 8, was being investigated by Merseyside Police. The investigation was later dropped.

A source alleged to The Mirror: “There was a bust-up and bouncers kicked him out – they pinned him to the ground before the police arrived.

“He was taken to the police van and spoken to for some time. It was all very messy.”

The brawl is said to have taken place a week after Simon was reportedly ejected from a nightclub. It’s claimed he was dancing on the tables topless.

The incident, which allegedly took place at co-star Alexandra Mardell’s leaving do, saw Simon reportedly hurl abuse at staff before being kicked out.

Last year, Simon took part in the last series of I’m A Celebrity.

The Steve McDonald actor stuck it out right until the end when he finished as runner-up.

However, he was beaten by fellow soap actor Danny Miller of Emmerdale fame.

