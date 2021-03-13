Coronation Street fans are terrified for Leanne Battersby after the news that she intends to deal with drug dealer Harvey for son Simon.

Grieving Leanne can barely cope with every day life after losing Oliver, but after discovering son Simon planning to run away to save himself from Harvey (actor Will Mellor), she sprung into action.

Leanne has vowed to deal with Harvey – leaving fans scared for her (Credit: ITV)

Harvey had tracked Simon down in last night’s episode (March 12).

He told him how he had put Jacob into hospital for stealing from him – and he demanded that Simon step up and replace him.

When Simon tried to say he wanted out, Harvey insisted he couldn’t go anywhere until he’d repaid his debts – now a staggering £2,000.

And Harvey made it very clear that he would hurt Simon if he didn’t do what he wanted.

It put the fear into Simon and he raced home to pack his bags to go on the run.

However, his mum Leanne found him and convinced him to go to the police for help.

Drug dealer Harvey is more dangerous than Leanne Battersby could know (Credit: ITV)

Unfortunately for Simon, just as they planned to go to the station, he got news of Kelly’s overdose and realised he had sold her the dodgy pills.

However, realising he was trapped, Simon began to panic forcing Leanne to step up as his mum again.

And when Harvey called, she decided on a plan to deal with him.

“Call him back – I’ve got an idea,” she said.

Coronation Street news: Leanne to go on the game to pay Harvey off?

“I’ll go instead. I’m not going to tell him off – I’m going to pay him off.

“Don’t worry we’ll find the money somehow.

Leanne is going back into prostitution.

“This is my fault – I let you get involved with these people.

“And I let this happen because I was too wrapped up in my own grief to notice. Well not any more Si.

“I’m going to star behaving like your mum and we’re going to sort this out.”

Leanne is desperate to save her son Simon – however, he is his own worst enemy (Credit: ITV)

However it left fans terrified for Leanne and think she will be forced to prostitute herself by Harvey.

One said: “Oh nooooo Leanne is going go on the game again #Corrie”

“She’s gonna sell her body to Harvey,” a second said.

A third said: “Leanne is going back into prostitution.”

