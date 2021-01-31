In latest Coronation Street news, fans are convinced one of Weatherfield’s teens will be murdered in a harrowing new plot.

Soap boss Iain Macleod has been teasing a major new plot that will bring the teens together later this year.

Asha will be at the centre of the major new storyline (Credit: ITV)

He described it as tragic and said it was a social realism storyline.

Now with viewers seeing the beginnings of the story with Nina Lucas and Asha Alahan’s romance beginning and Simon Barlow being drawn into drug dealing, they think they know what will happen.

The theory states that there will be a horror attack and one teen will be left dead.

Writing on Digital Spy forums one fan said: “Simon gets into drugs with Will, dealing, and I think Corey will be friends with Will or actually working for him.

“I think one of them will end up on drugs. ASHA and NINA will start a romance and Corey will not be happy.

“And takes things into his own hands when Nina makes some sort of comment. Like others said I think someone will be attacked, most likely Nina.

Nina has shown herself to be capable of protecting herself (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans convinced a murder will happen

“Kelly will be involved in the drugs storyline, through Simon, her family have walked out on her, she’s alone, barely any money. (I wouldn’t be surprised if she dies, with possibly both her and Simon on drugs) to deal with what’s been happening in both their lives.

“Summer will also come into the storyline via Kelly.

Will Kelly be killed in Coronation Street? (Credit: ITV)

“And Summer has experience with drugs. Simon has also pressured Summer into taking drugs in the past.

“I then think maybe Kelly will know about an attack that was going to happen on Nina. But at last minute changes her mind and steps in to stop it, and she ends up stabbed.”

A second agreed calling it “really plausible”.

Another said: “It would also be very reminiscent of the Sophie Lancaster murder case.”

However a fourth said: “Definitely think that Corey will launch a hate campaign against Nina which culminates in her being attacked.

“We know that Kelly has involvement as well so maybe she’s involved in setting up the attack. Or else dies when she comes to Nina’s aid?”

