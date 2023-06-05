Coronation Street’s Ellie Leach reveals new unexpected career move after exiting soap

In the latest Coronation Street news, former star Ellie Leach has revealed her brand-new career move – just weeks after she left the famous cobbles.

As viewers will know, her character Faye Windass walked away from Weatherfield after being a regular on the show for 12 years.

But now, Ellie has shared an update on her career with fans – and it’s fair to say it’s a stark contrast to being on the cobbles.

Coronation Street news: Ellie reveals major career U-turn

In an Instagram post shared by the quirky accessories brand Dorothy and J, the business revealed that she has producing a new line of jewellery. Her collection is called “The ‘Ellie ‘L’ Bundle” and is going for £45.

The Corrie star looked stunning in the clip as she shared her designs – including little hoop earrings in gold and silver. There’s a ton of different styles too including white diamonds with a pretty pink heart pendant.

Coronation Street star Ellie ‘splits’ from beau

It’s been a rather life-changing few weeks for Ellie. Not only did she say goodbye to Corrie – but she has also reportedly split from her boyfriend of five years.

Ellie dated dancer Reagan Pettman for five years. However, the pair have now reportedly split, according to The Sun.

The source alleged: “Ellie has the world at her feet after stepping away from Corrie and she has taken time to reflect on which direction her life is going in. Ellie and Reagan decided to call things a day and she is making the most of her single status.”

Entertainment Daily! has reached out to Ellie’s representatives for comment.

Why did Ellie leave Corrie?

Faye had struggled with her decision to leave since the re-emergence of estranged daughter Miley and old flame Jackson.

In spite of boyfriend Craig’s best efforts to keep Faye – including proposing to her – Faye was unable to deny her heart. As Jackson and Miley left Weatherfield, they begged Faye to come too.

After initially saying no, Faye realised that this was where her true future lay. Seeing the turmoil that Faye faced, Craig gave her his reluctant blessing to leave.

Wasting no time, Faye packed a bag and joined Jackson and Miley in their exit from the Street. Her exit comes after a 12-year stint on the soap, having joined in January 2011.

