Coronation Street: New trailer reveals Kevin and Debbie die after being locked in a fridge?

A new Coronation Street has revealed Kevin and his sister Debbie are in grave danger after being locked in a giant fridge. Will they both survive?

Recently Debbie told Abi that she killed her criminal business partner Ray. However whilst Debbie has seemingly been helping Ray, she has actually been intending to turn him in.

In the trailer, Debbie tells Ray that the deal is done. Meanwhile, Abi tries to call Kevin to tell him Debbie lied about killing Ray.

Ray soon throws Debbie in the Bistro fridge, clearly having found out that she intended to set him up.

Kevin and Debbie are locked in the fridge by Ray (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: First Look at next week’s episodes in 10 pictures

However Kevin soon appears and tries to help his sister out of the fridge. But things take a turn when both Kevin and Debbie get shut in the fridge.

As Abi tries to find her boyfriend, Kevin pleads with his sister to stay awake as hypothermia appears to set in. Will they both survive?

Coronation Street SPOILERS: Will Kevin and Debbie die?

Spoilers for next week’s episodes reveal that Abi and Faye go to the Bistro to look for clues to see if they can find Kevin and Debbie.

However as hypothermia takes hold of Kevin and he slips in unconsciousness, Abi and Faye hear a noise from the fridge and soon realise someone is in there.

Abi gets the fridge open (Credit: ITV)

Abi manages to get the door open, meanwhile Faye goes to get Craig.

As Kevin and Debbie are loaded in the ambulance, a groggy Kevin reveals that it was Ray who locked them in there. Craig soon radios his boss to tell him they’re dealing with an attempted murder.

Will Kevin and Debbie be okay? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Will Mellor joins cast as drug lord Harvey

Later, at the hospital, Abi gets down on one knee and proposes to Kevin. Delighted, he accepts.

But will he and Debbie be okay? And will Ray evade justice?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Will you be watching next week’s Corrie? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.