Coronation Street needs another BIG villain like Pat Phelan to spice things up and we know who

Coronation Street has a problem and a big fat Pat Phelan-shaped hole in the middle of its plots.

While viewers may be enjoying the low stakes drama and the comedy scenes, Corrie has always been a mix and it needs some darkness.

Coronation Street is missing a Pat Phelan character (Credit: ITV)

It’s time to face facts – Weatherfield is in need of another serial killer.

Like Pat Phelan and Richard Hillman before him, nothing revitalises a show like a serial killer offing the deadwood left, right and centre.

And we know exactly who should embrace his dark side – Daniel Osbourne.

Read more: Audrey Roberts in Coronation Street: Does she have the worst family in soap?!

The teacher might be trying to be a good person and other dull exploits but he needs to accept that he has an evil side fighting to come out.

And come out it must.

Let’s face it – he did try and kill his dad by pushing him down the stairs.

Now he’s performed the same trick with Max Turner.

Frankly it’s a wonder he manages to live in a first floor flat without shoving people willy nilly to their dooms.

Visiting Barlows, lodger Paul Foreman and Daniel’s revolving door of women all take their lives in their hands when they stand near his steps.

It’s a good job Deirdre’s not still around to throw a trifle at him – he’d catch it, march her upstairs and hurl it after her after pushing her downstairs.

Even Tracy wouldn’t stand a chance – and she’s already a murderer.

She needed a heavy ornament and a leather mini-skirt to kill Charlie, all Daniel needs is gravity.

Turning one of the Barlows into a cold-blooded killer would definitely be a choice.

One that you couldn’t just walk back and pretend hadn’t happened.

And we’re not talking him becoming a killer like Gary Windass.

Daniel Osbourne has all the darkness needed to be a serial killer (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street needs a serial killer

He’s about as dangerous – or as essential to the cobbles – as, as Victoria Wood once said, as knickers on an avocado.

Letting Daniel embrace his darkness would be a chilling way to add tension to the soap.

Instead of the serial killers being interlopers who arrive on the cobbles and then set about their bad deeds – Daniel would be different.

He is Ken Barlow’s son. He is the apple of Ken’s eye (even after he tried to kill him).

Journalist, teacher, loverat – he ticks every box Ken did.

Daniel’s managed to hide his inner evil so far – with the odd slip up.

Read more: Fans convinced ‘creepy’ Lydia is Coronation Street’s answer to Meena Jutla

But it’s time now to let him embrace it. Kill a few people. Sink to new lows. Revel in the kills like Meena does in Emmerdale.

And then let it explode the first family of the cobbles.

There’s drama just waiting to happen there, if only Corrie bosses are brave enough to do it.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.