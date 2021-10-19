Coronation Street: Natasha Blakeman will die, say fans after spotting massive ‘clues’

Coronation Street fans are predicting Natasha Blakeman will die in Super Soap Week after spotting two ‘clues.’

Corrie’s Super Soap Week kicked off last night (Monday, October 18). In the scenes, Debbie allowed Sam Blakeman a sneak preview of Horrornation Street’s haunted house.

Nick and Shona took Sam into the exhibition and Sam saw Kirk dressed as a mummy led in a coffin.

A couple of seconds later, Natasha called Nick to explain she left London a few hours ago.

Fans think Natasha will die (Credit: ITV)

She said to Nick and Sam that she “might not make it” back to the street in time to attend Horrornation Street with her son.

But fans are now convinced that Natasha saying she may not make it back in time could be foreshadowing, along with Sam talking to Kirk, who was dressed as a mummy in the coffin.

Just realised Sam saw a mommy in a coffin. Talk about making it obvious. 🥺 #corrie — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) October 19, 2021

natasha “i might not make it” is that foreshadowing ?!?!?!? #corrie — molly *:･ﾟ✧ (@keeleyswife) October 18, 2021

“I might not make it” Alright Natasha! Rub it in why don’t you 😝#corrie — Script to Scene (@scripttoscene) October 18, 2021

Coronation Street fans have a theory Harvey will kill Natasha

Natasha ‘I might not make it’ – is that foreshadowing?

Sam was disappointed his mum wouldn’t be back in time as his costume wouldn’t make sense without her.

Later Nick asked Leanne if she could dress up for Sam and she later changed into the costume, which was Morticia Adams, from The Addams Family.’

Fans think Harvey will kill Natasha (Credit: ITV)

However Leanne was horrified when drug lord Harvey came into the Bistro having escaped prison to get revenge on her.

This has led fans to think that Natasha will return to the street, dress up as Morticia and end up being murdered by Harvey in a case of mistaken identity.

Can't sleep. But thinking about #Corrie and… Johnny is a dead cert, right? And can't help feeling Natasha too… 🥺 why else show her? Will she be mistaken for Leanne as they will be wearing the same costume? I really hope not and it's Harvey & Johnny. But… 🥺 — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) October 19, 2021

OMG wait, with Natasha & Leanne both planning on dressing up for Sam in the exact same costume could Harvey actually kill Natasha mistaken her for Leanne? Leaving Sam in Nick's care full time? Replacement StepSon for Leanne?#Corrie 😨 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) October 18, 2021

Calling it. Natasha is a goner. A case of mistaken identity at the end of Harvey's gun. #Corrie — Special Guest Star (@MrDCPhillips) October 18, 2021

What are your thoughts?

