Coronation Street: Natasha Blakeman will die, say fans after spotting massive ‘clues’

Natasha returned to the cobbles last year

Coronation Street fans are predicting Natasha Blakeman will die in Super Soap Week after spotting two ‘clues.’

Corrie’s Super Soap Week kicked off last night (Monday, October 18). In the scenes, Debbie allowed Sam Blakeman a sneak preview of Horrornation Street’s haunted house.

Nick and Shona took Sam into the exhibition and Sam saw Kirk dressed as a mummy led in a coffin.

A couple of seconds later, Natasha called Nick to explain she left London a few hours ago.

Fans think Natasha will die (Credit: ITV)

She said to Nick and Sam that she “might not make it” back to the street in time to attend Horrornation Street with her son.

But fans are now convinced that Natasha saying she may not make it back in time could be foreshadowing, along with Sam talking to Kirk, who was dressed as a mummy in the coffin.

Coronation Street fans have a theory Harvey will kill Natasha

Natasha ‘I might not make it’ – is that foreshadowing?

Sam was disappointed his mum wouldn’t be back in time as his costume wouldn’t make sense without her.

Later Nick asked Leanne if she could dress up for Sam and she later changed into the costume, which was Morticia Adams, from The Addams Family.’

Fans think Harvey will kill Natasha (Credit: ITV)

However Leanne was horrified when drug lord Harvey came into the Bistro having escaped prison to get revenge on her.

This has led fans to think that Natasha will return to the street, dress up as Morticia and end up being murdered by Harvey in a case of mistaken identity.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

