Coronation Street mum Gemma faces losing her children to social services after devastating mistake

Coronation Street mum Gemma Winter faces losing her children after making a devastating mistake. The mum of five has been working as an unregistered childminder for Bertie Osbourne and Glory Bailey.

It was the perfect job for Gemma as she was already looking after her quadruplets and stepson Joseph. But this week things took a worrying turn.

Gemma Winter faces losing her children in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Gemma had previously suffered from postnatal depression after the birth of her children. And this week her symptoms returned with Gemma realising she needed help.

Viewers have watched as she has been utterly exhausted and at breaking point with all of her life stress. In last night’s episode (Friday July 7), Gemma took a brief break to have a brew at the cafe while her mum Bernie watched the kids.

But she was caught by Beth Tinker who viciously laid into her. “What are you doing here?” she spat.

“Where’s Bertie? You’re supposed to be looking after him aren’t you?”

Coronation Street: Gemma to lose her kids?

Gemma told her Bernie was watching him but Beth got angrier. “Are you kidding me?” she raged. “She can’t even look after herself. Daniel paid you to look after him not some ageing hippy.

“I can’t believe you’d swan off to the cafe and leave other people’s kids with someone they don’t even know. I bet she’s not even DBS checked.”

Gemma was forced to leave and began quietly sobbing as she walked home. Insisting she was fine, she told her mum to go but Gemma’s exhaustion took over.

Laying down for just a minute, she fell asleep – but disaster struck. When she woke up Daniel, Daisy and Bernie were stood over her.

But Gemma made a mistake that could have cost Bertie his life in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

And more worryingly Bertie was sat in a corner eating through Gemma’s antidepressants. Daniel rushed him to hospital and thankfully he was fine.

Surprisingly Daniel was reasonable with Gemma and while he did sack her, he said he wouldn’t take it further. Unfortunately though, someone did.

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah loses the baby?

But at the end of the episode, Gemma received a phone call from Social Services. They told her she would be investigated.

Gemma was left utterly terrified. But she is convinced they will take her children away. “What if they take them off us? What is they put them all in care?” she said.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

