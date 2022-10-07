Coronation Street: Most iconic women on the cobbles

Coronation Street is known for two things – its humour and its iconic women.

The ITV soap has spent 62 years creating some of television’s most brilliant female characters.

From murderers to the acid-tongued, Corrie’s got them all…

Evelyn Plummer

The true heir to Blanche Hunt, Evelyn Plummer has become as acidic and terrifying as the icon she was inspired by.

Whether she’s protecting her beloved grandson and his family from threats like Jade, or making yet another cutting remark from behind the shop’s counter, Evelyn has become a street stalwart.

Even her recent temporary exit was iconic. She literally just stormed out of Weatherfield without telling anyone.

We can’t wait until she’s back.

Glenda has arrived on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Glenda Shuttleworth

There’s no doubt about it – Glenda is an instant Coronation Street icon.

Though she may have been on the cobbles but a short while, she has already managed to spark chaos wherever she lands.

And she’s got under the skin of Eileen Grimshaw – and that is no mean feat.

Give Mary a story! (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street iconic women: Mary Taylor

Arriving on the cobbles with a crush on Norris and a campervan isn’t the usual way for a cobbles icon to begin, but it did with Mary.

She has a story for every occasion with her wild and wondrous past.

And then there was the moment she bravely tried to rescue Bethany Platt from groomer and abuser Nathan Curtis.

Mary might be a comedy character but she can do drama with the best of them.

She’s a lot more than just light relief.

We love Tracy! (Credit: ITV)

Tracy Barlow

It may be a bold choice to put a stone cold killer on the list but that’s exactly why she’s there.

A lesser woman would have let Charlie Stubbs get away with the evil he’d done – but not Tracy.

She saw how evil he was and got right down in the dirt with him and beat him at his own game. Literally, with a blunt object, as it happens.

For years she was upstairs playing her tapes, but with one blow she arrived and became instantly iconic.

And she’s not even sorry – remember how she defended Liz McDonald from fake daughter Hannah using her own crimes? Told you – iconic.

Blanche Hunt

No-one was safe when Blanche Hunt was roaming Weatherfield free.

Armed with the sharpest tongue since Dorothy Parker, Blanche could cut down anyone and everyone without breaking a sweat.

When people think of Classic Corrie – they think of Blanche and with good reason.

Corrie bosses have been desperate to repeat that magic since she passed, but there’s just no way anyone can compare to the woman who turned an AA meeting into a comedy skit.

Rita Tanner

The grande dame of the cobbles, Rita Tanner has ruled them for decades.

And she’s been iconic through every single stage of her life on them.

Whether she was a nightclub singer, a businesswoman or a survivor of domestic abuse, Rita is the ultimate Corrie iconic woman.

Now she’s the font of all wisdom and the head of her own sort of family of strong women, long may she reign.

